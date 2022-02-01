The Barbourville Tigers men’s basketball team tallied their third straight win on Monday night with a four point victory over the Whitley County Colonels, 61-57. With four players in double digit scoring, the Tigers’ balanced offense was the key to victory.
To start the game, it looked as though Barbourville would be in for a long night after being outscored by Whitley County 22-15 in the opening frame. However, the Tigers limited the Colonels to just eight points in the second quarter, scoring 12 of their own, to chip away at the Whitley County lead, drawing within striking distance at 30-27 at the half.
The Barbourville defense stepped up in the third quarter, limiting the Colonels to single digits over a quarter for the second time in the game. Leading 41-39, the Tigers looked to close out the game in the final frame. The game remained close as each team traded buckets. However, Barbourville connected on 15-of-20 free throws in the fourth quarter, effectively icing the game away from the charity stripe, allowing them to post a 61-57 victory, and improve to 13-4 on the season.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Travis Scott with 17 points. He was followed by Ty Clark and Matthew Warren with 13 points, Jordan Collins with 10 points, Ethan Smith with six points, and Jacob Lundy with two points.
With emotions running high in the gymnasium pregame, Barbourville coach Chris Taylor highlighted the importance of assistant JJ Lockard in the second half.
“We struggled in the first quarter,” he said. “I think once we got our emotions in check, we remembered who we were and what it takes for us to have success. I think JJ means so much to these kids, and his being here to support them really lifted them up in the second half.”
