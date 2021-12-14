Following a season opening win against Middlesboro on December 7, the Barbourville Tigers men's basketball team has tallied back-to-back wins, rolling forward to 3-0 on the season under first-year head coach Chris Taylor.
The Tigers dismantled the Berea Pirates on December 10, 85-59.
Against the Pirates, Pineville transfer Ty Clark led the Tigers with 19 points. He was followed by both Matthew Warren and Tanner Smith with 12 points apiece. Jordan Collins and Travis Scott added nine points each. Jacob Lundy followed with eight points, Bryce Messer added seven points, Ethan Smith chipped in six points, Jasper Hubbs added two points, and Ashton Mills added one point.
Following the win against the Pirates, the Tigers kept their winning ways alive against the Somerset Christian Cougars on Monday night, taking their third straight contest, 78-57.
Three Tigers players tallied double-digit scoring, led by Jordan Collins with 20 points. He was followed by Matthew Warren with 19 points, Ty Clark with 14 points, Travis Scott with eight points, Bryce Messer with five points, David Collet and Ethan Smith with three points each, Jacob Lundy, Jared King, and Jackson Collins added two points apiece.
Following the win against the Pirates, coach Chris Taylor praised his team's effort, while maintaining that there is still work to be done.
"We've still got a lot of work to do," he said. "We need to get better in rebounding and positioning defensively. We're guard-heavy, so we rely on our perimeter to rebound well. Our guys have been doing a good job, but we can still get better in a few areas."
"It feels good to have early season success, but we want to sustain that," he added. "We don't want to peak at this point in the season. We want to get better and better as the season goes. If we do that, we can be a pretty good team. We want to put a product on the court that the community can be proud of, and we will make sure that happens."
The Tigers will be back in action against Leslie County at home on December 17 with tip-off slated for 7:30.
