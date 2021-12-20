The Barbourville Tigers men’s basketball team is off to their best start since 2015. With four straight wins to start the season, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on December 17 with a decisive 66-53 win over the Leslie County Eagles.
With wins over Middlesboro, Berea, Somerset Christian Academy, and Leslie County, the Tigers moved to 4-0, in head coach Chris Taylor’s inaugural season. In 2015, the Tigers defeated Middlesboro, Oneida Baptist Institute, and Rockcastle County under then-first-year head coach Derek Collins, before slipping up against Harlan County.
The Tigers travel to McCreary County Central on Monday to participate in the Arby’s/KFC Classic Tournament, seeking a 5-0 start.
After defeating Leslie County last week, Barbourville coach Chris Taylor praised the support of the community, stating that he and his team only want to make them proud.
“I’m proud of the way we are playing right now,” he said. “We only have one or two guys that are true interior players. For us to be rebounding as well as we have been shows me that these guys are working hard, and that’s all you can ask for. We’ve got a group of guys that play for each other, and that play for the community.”
“We just want to put a product on the court that people can be proud of,” he added. “There have been a lot of people at our games, and they have shown us incredible support. We are beyond grateful to the community for all of their support and dedication to our school. We have the best fans and support system around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.