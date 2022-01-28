Attendees of the Barbourville vs. Lynn Camp game on Friday night in Barbourville could have mistaken themselves for being in Kentucky's Rupp Arena, or Syracuse's Carrier Dome. The home crowd was electric, and the visiting crowd traveled well, bringing their screaming voices with them. Cheers and jeers reverberated throughout the gymnasium over the course of the night as the Tigers and Wildcats battled intensely on the court.
The game began with Barbourville in control. Lynn Camp tallied a lone basket in the first quarter, with the Tigers connecting on three three-pointers in the period; one from Travis Scott, and two from extra-long-range from Matthew Warren, seeing the Tigers take an 11-2 lead into the second quarter.
The Wildcats refused to lay over, battling back to within four points by halftime after outscoring the Tigers 13-8 in the second quarter. Barbourville took a 19-15 lead into the locker room at the half.
The second half of the game was even closer. As play resumed in the third the teams began to trade baskets. The Tiger lead swelled to as many as 12 points, but the Wildcats fought back each time. Trailing by five headed into the final frame, Lynn Camp was hoping for a comeback.
Each team played their best quarter of the game in the fourth, with the Wildcats narrowly outscoring the Tigers 19-17. Taking a five point lead into the final period, Barbourville had enough cushion to sustain the lead and hold on for a 47-44 victory in their first district game of the season.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Travis Scott with 17 points. He was followed by Matthew Warren with 13 points, Jordan Collins with 11 points, Ethan Smith with four points, Ty Clark with three points, and Jacob Lundy with two points.
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Micah Engle with 22 points. He was followed by Gavin Allen with eight points, and Duane Sparks and Maison Prater with seven points apiece.
Following the loss, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke highlighted the hostile environment at Barbourville, underscoring his team's self-inflicted wounds.
"That's life on the road," he said. "That's how it is, and that's how it's supposed to be. It's the first district game of the season, and we had some adversity hit, and we didn't respond how I thought we should have. We dug ourselves a hole. When you get down and have to expend so much energy trying to get caught back up, it's hard to overcome that."
"We've still got two district games at the house," Clarke continued. "We have to take care of business. We're going to focus on our rebounding and finishing in the paint. I feel like we have a size advantage against most people we play, and we need to do a better job taking advantage of that."
Following the district victory, Barbourville coach Chris Taylor gave credit to Lynn Camp for a hard-fought game, and praised his team, stating that they are some of the most tenacious players he has been around in his 17 years of coaching.
"We always compete so hard," said Taylor. "Lynn Camp has so many big guys that can score the ball. Engle is probably in the top three or four best players in the region. Gavin is a monster. Rodney is a great coach, and does a great job. We got up 10 points, and he didn't let them quit at all. He got them reset and refocused, and they made a run at us, and we held on for dear life."
"I've been around a lot of teams, and we have some very resilient players. They work so hard. They take a punch and get right back up. I can't say enough about these guys. They amaze me. I'm so proud of them, and I know how much our community loves them. We are amazed by the outpouring of support from the community as well. Travis Scott is the best 5'10'' rebounder I have ever seen -- ever. Matthew Warren and Jordan Collins are as tough as nails. Ethan Smith is the toughest small guy in the region, and Ty Clark is the straw that stirs the drink. Our bench has been big for us too. I could go on and on about this team. I am so proud of them."
