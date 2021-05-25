Baseball is synonymous with spring, and much like the trees and flowers that bloom in the spring, the young members of the Barbourville Tigers middle school baseball team are beginning to bloom into young men, and will now be heading to high school.
Head coach James Lundy drew attention to the importance of the upperclassmen and how they have helped shape the younger players.
"These eighth graders have meant everything to us," he said. "They work hard, and they do an amazing job of helping the younger players. They're mentors, and you can tell a difference from the team when they are leading things. They bring an incredible atmosphere to the team."
Citing that all of his eighth graders have began to play limited minutes with the high school team as they wrap up their season, Lundy expects them to transition to high school baseball with relative ease.
"I think it will be a smooth transition," he said. "Most of these guys are already playing for coach Sam Creasy at the high school ranks. He called them up last week to even further prepare them. Their first time on the field, they looked good."
Lundy also drew attention to the importance of a "feeder program", in which the athletes will be more familiar with all levels of baseball by the time they reach the upper levels of competition.
"Having a feeder program will make a huge difference," he said. "Me and coach Creasy are working together to ensure continuity for these kids. My oldest son played for Barbourville, and we didn't have a feeder program, and we saw the difference it made in other schools. We are working hard to ensure a very bright future for Barbourville baseball."
