The Barbourville soccer team tallied its first win of the season on Thursday against in-county rival Knox Central, blanking the Panthers in a 10-0 victory.
Colby Peters led the Tigers with three goals and two assists. He was followed by Kieran Pearson with three goals and one assist. Johnathan Gambrel added one goal and three assist. Machi Honeycutt, Noah Popejoy, and Brayden Sowders with one goal and one assist each. Clayton Walker added an assist. Goalkeeper Dakota Peters allowed zero goals with eight saves.
