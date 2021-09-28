The Barbourville Tigers soccer team is having the best season in their young program’s history. Beginning in 2018, the Tigers had amassed an all-time record of 0-32 prior to this season. So far in 2021, Barbourville is 8-5 on the season. They claimed their first 13th Region All “A” Classic tournament championship this year, and advanced to the 13/14th Regions All “A” Classic sectionals before falling in a nail-biter to Jackson City on penalty kicks.
With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers are sitting in second place in the region, and first place in their district, with a 6-1 mark in regional play, and a 5-0 clip in district play.
Barbourville is led by Michael Smith, who has scored 16 goals on the season, with two assists. He is followed by Stephen Smith, who has scored seven goals and has one assist. Ty Clark is the third leading scorer with four goals and two assists. Colby Peters and Zach Johnson have two goals each on the season. Cayden Wagner leads the team in assists with seven, and has two goals on the season. Machi Honeycutt is second on the team in assists with four, and has added two goals on the season as well.
Matthew Swafford and Jonathan Gambrel have chipped in one goal each, with Swafford tallying one assist, and Gambrel adding three assists. Jacob Lundy rounds out the scoring and assists with three assists on the season. Goalkeeper Sam Buchanan has tallied 114 saves on the year, allowing 46 total goals.
