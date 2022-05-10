Although the Barbourville Lady Tigers softball team hasn’t had the season they had hoped, they have done one thing all season – refuse to give up. Tallying only one win on the year with only four regular season games remaining, Barbourville wraps up its season on May 14 against Wayne County at home in a double-header with the first game slated for noon.
FIGHTING TO THE FINISH:
Gabby Carollo had the hot hand on for Lynn Camp against Barbourville on Thursday, tallying four hits and leading the Lady Cats to a 16-2 victory over the Lady Tigers. Carollo singled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and doubled in the fifth.
Lynn Camp opened up scoring in the first inning, and continued through the fourth inning, tallying four runs in the fourth. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Carollo and Charity Steele.
Jorja Carnes was the winning pitcher for Lynn Camp, lasting five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out four.
Kaitlyn McDonald took the loss for Barbourville, lasting three innings, allowing 14 hits and 12 runs while striking out three.
The Lady Cats racked up 20 hits on the day. Alissa Crumpler, Carollo, Hanah Lay, Katie Miller, and Steele all managed multiple hits for Lynn Camp. Lay, Carollo, and Crumpler each managed four hits to lead the Lady Cats.
Barbourville battled hard, totaling eight hits in the game. Jolene Smith, Aimee Woolum, and Emalee Perkins each had multiple hits for Barbourville.
