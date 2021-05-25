The Barbourville Tigers tennis team had an impressive showing at the regional tournament. Three athletes made it to the quarter-final round in their respective divisions, with one making it to a semi-final round, and is now headed for the state tournament.
Although the team is young, head coach Kimberly Shields Smith believes that interest is increasing and will continue to do so. She praised her team's work ethic and drive, citing their success in the regional tournament.
"I am so proud of these kids," she said. "They have worked so hard, and I just can't say enough about them. I am very pleased with the direction of the program, as well as the direction of our athletes. We've got a nice mixture of kids that have played, and some that have never even picked up a raquet, before this season. We couldn't do any of this without my assistant coach Kacie Dotson. She does so much for this team."
"It has been a fun year of growth and experiences," she added. "We won quite a few matches this season, and had quite a bit of success in the regional tournament. Charleston Dixon and Logan Bingham made it to the quarter-final match and played a tough Corbin team, and ended up falling in the tie-breaking set, coming up just short of a state tournament bid."
"We have one player that will be going to state: Sarah Smith. I can't say enough about how much she has been through this season. She got COVID earlier in the year and was unable to compete. She also sprained her ankle pretty bad at practice before the regional tournament, but played through it, and made it to the semi-final before falling. The format of the tournament is that both players in the semi-final will make the state tournament, so her hard work has paid off, and she will be going to state. The tournament will be June 1-3."
Smith also praised her senior group, highlighting their importance to the young Barbourville tennis program.
"I can't say enough about this senior group," said Smith. "Charleston (Dixon) and Logan (Bingham), Michael Smith, Paige Smith, and Brayden Chafin have been an amazing bunch, and we are going to miss them very very much. They have meant so much to this program. They've really helped lead the way for tennis here. Participation is up, interest is up, and we are having success. Through their leadership and work-ethic, they have really helped us get this program rolling."
