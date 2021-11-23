The Barbourville Tigers men’s basketball team battled the Cordia Lions in a preseason scrimmage on Saturday. It was the first look at newly-minted head coach Chris Taylor’s Tigers. The scrimmage was run differently than a normal game, with each team agreeing beforehand that both needed to work on crucial aspects of the game.
The teams battled back-and-forth for the duration of the game, with Cordia edging Barbourville slightly.
“We are a work in progress,” said coach Chris Taylor. “I had some questions about some of the guys. and some of those questions were answered. We have to improve drastically on the boards, and limit our turnovers. I thought our effort was fine. I expect we will get everything fixed soon.”
Although Taylor noticed that there was a lot of work to be done, he also highlighted some things that his team did well
“I thought they attacked the rim well, even though we didn't finish consistently,” said Taylor. “I think they are physically tough. Ideally we are going to have to win the turnover battle and try to break even on the boards to be competitive.”
