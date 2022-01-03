After starting the season 4-0, the Barbourville Tigers went on a three game skid, falling to 4-3 on the season ahead of the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic Tournament. Looking to bounce back and improve on their record, the Tigers set their sights on the Louisville Collegiate Titans on December 28, claiming a 63-60 win in the opening game of the tournament. The following day, Barbourville took on the Leslie County Eagles, taking the second game 51-42.
With one game remaining in order to claim the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic Championship, the Tigers turned their attention to King’s Academy from Tennessee. Barbourville ended up winning the championship game by a wider margin than any other game in the tournament, claiming the championship after defeating King’s Academy 56-39.
In the first game of the tournament, Barbourville had four players in double digit scoring, with one player tallying a double-double.
Matthew Warren led the Tigers with 14 points. He was followed by Jordan Collins with 13 points, Ty Clark with 12 points, Travis Scott with 10 points and 13 rebounds, Tanner Smith with nine points, Ethan Smith with three points, and Jacob Lundy with two points.
Barbourville continued to play well offensively, with Warren leading the charge against Leslie County on the following day with 19 points. He was followed by Ty Clark with 11 points as the only two Tigers players in double digit scoring. They were followed by Jordan Collins with eight points, Travis Scott with six points, Ethan Smith with four points, and Tanner Smith with three points.
With only one game remaining to claim a tournament championship, the Tigers played their best game of the tournament defensively, limiting King’s Academy to just 39 points. The scoring effort was balanced as well, with three players in double digits. Travis Scott led Barbourville in the championship game with 14 points. He was followed by Ty Clark and Matthew Warren with 13 points each. Ethan Smith added eight points, Tanner Smith added four points, Jordan Collins and Jacob Lundy added two points each to round out scoring.
Jordan Collins, Matthew Warren, and Travis Scott were all named to the all-tournament team following their performances across the span of the tournament.
The Tigers will ring in the new year on January 6 at home against the Middlesboro Yellowjackets, with tip-off slated for 7:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.