Archery

Team Awards

High School Team Award:

1st Place Lynn Camp

Middle School Team Award:

1st place Barbourville Ind.

2nd Lynn Camp

High School Boy/Girl Ind. Awards

1st Place Ryker Jordan (Barbourville)

2nd Place Nora Messer (Pineville)

3rd Place Isaac Lambert (Pineville)

Middle School Ind. (girl/boy)

1st Place Sadie Hoffman. (Barbourville)

2nd Place Halie Hill (North Laurel Middle)

3rd Place David Abner (Barbourville)

Elementary Ind. Division

1st Place Sophie Perry ( Barbourville)

2nd Place Charles Nierengarten (Pineville)

3rd Place Anna Stanton (Pineville)

Overall Highest Score Male

Ryker Jordan (Barbourville)

Overall Highest Score Female

Sadie Hoffman (Barbourville)

High School Boy Division

1st Ryker Jordan (Barbourville)

2nd Isaac Lambert (Pineville)

3rd Evan Conley (Pineville)

High School Girl Division

1st Nora Messer (Pineville)

2nd Linda Shephard ( Lynn Camp)

3rd Savannah Hoffman (Barbourville)

Middle School Boy Division

1st David Abner (Barbourville)

2nd Brayden Cox ( Knox Middle)

3rd Colton Poindexter (Barbourville)

Middle School Girl Division

1st Sadie Hoffman (Barbourville)

2nd Hallie Hill ( North Laurel Middle)

3rd Sarah Martin ( North Laurel Middle)

Elementary Boy Division

1st Charles Nierengarten (Pineville)

2nd Jacob Gregory (Pineville)

3rd Wyatt Goodin (Pineville)

Elementary Girls Division

1st Sophie Perry (Barbourville)

2nd Anna Stanton (Pineville)

3rd Bristol Slone (Pineville)

Recommended for you