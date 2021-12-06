Team Awards
High School Team Award:
1st Place Lynn Camp
Middle School Team Award:
1st place Barbourville Ind.
2nd Lynn Camp
High School Boy/Girl Ind. Awards
1st Place Ryker Jordan (Barbourville)
2nd Place Nora Messer (Pineville)
3rd Place Isaac Lambert (Pineville)
Middle School Ind. (girl/boy)
1st Place Sadie Hoffman. (Barbourville)
2nd Place Halie Hill (North Laurel Middle)
3rd Place David Abner (Barbourville)
Elementary Ind. Division
1st Place Sophie Perry ( Barbourville)
2nd Place Charles Nierengarten (Pineville)
3rd Place Anna Stanton (Pineville)
Overall Highest Score Male
Ryker Jordan (Barbourville)
Overall Highest Score Female
Sadie Hoffman (Barbourville)
High School Boy Division
1st Ryker Jordan (Barbourville)
2nd Isaac Lambert (Pineville)
3rd Evan Conley (Pineville)
High School Girl Division
1st Nora Messer (Pineville)
2nd Linda Shephard ( Lynn Camp)
3rd Savannah Hoffman (Barbourville)
Middle School Boy Division
1st David Abner (Barbourville)
2nd Brayden Cox ( Knox Middle)
3rd Colton Poindexter (Barbourville)
Middle School Girl Division
1st Sadie Hoffman (Barbourville)
2nd Hallie Hill ( North Laurel Middle)
3rd Sarah Martin ( North Laurel Middle)
Elementary Boy Division
1st Charles Nierengarten (Pineville)
2nd Jacob Gregory (Pineville)
3rd Wyatt Goodin (Pineville)
Elementary Girls Division
1st Sophie Perry (Barbourville)
2nd Anna Stanton (Pineville)
3rd Bristol Slone (Pineville)
