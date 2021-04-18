The Barbourville Tigers tallied a pair of much-needed wins over the weekend after defeating the McCreary County Central Raiders in back-to-back games, 21-15 and 11-1, totaling 32 runs in the doubleheader, allowing only 16 runs, outscoring the Raiders 2:1.
In the first game, the Tigers were led by Jordan Collins with two RBI. He was followed by Sam Buchanan with two hits and one RBI, Skylar Simpson pitched complete game for Barbourville, allowing three hits, and one run, with six strikeouts, and zero walks.
The bats were hot in the second game for Barbourville as well, as they were led by Jacob Lundy with three hits and six RBI. He was followed by Brendan Chafin with three hits and four RBI, and Jordan Collins who went 5-for-5 from the box, with three RBI. Buchanan got the start from the mound, pitching four innings, allowing only one run, and forcing seven strikeouts.
Following the games, Barbourville coach Sam Creasy underlined his team's tenacity, highlighting their comeback effort after falling behind 15-6, as well as drawing attention to their growth throughout the season thus far.
"The first game, we showed great improvement in the areas we have been focusing on," he said. "We only had two strikeouts offensively, zero walks pitching and only one error on defense. We know that if we can keep those numbers up, that we'll begin to play better baseball the rest of the way."
"The second game, we were a little flat to start since we were already down to nine players," he added. "We reverted back to some of our poor play that we had been set back by to start the year. That goes hand-in-hand with 22 months off from playing. By the end of the game, they showed the fight that we had been searching for to climb back into the game after falling behind 15-6, to rally to win 21-15. They showed a lot of guts and determination to come back and get the win in the second game."
With the pair of wins, the Tigers improved to 3-5 on the season. They will be back in action April 22 against the Pineville Mountain Lions, following a brief hiatus due to COVID-19 protocol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.