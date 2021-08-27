For the first time in program history, the Barbourville Lady Tigers volleyball program defeated in-county rival Knox Central, taking the match in four sets, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, and 26-24. With the victory, the Lady Tigers improved to 2-2 on the season. With the loss, the Lady Panthers moved to 0-2 to start the season.
First-year Barbourville head coach Bryanna Strunk praised her team for making program history against their cross-town rival.
"I can't say enough about these girls," she said. "We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough match. We got up two sets, and I think we relaxed a little bit too much, allowing them to take that third set from us. However, we kept fighting, and were able to win the match."
"Credit to Knox Central for fighting hard too," she added. "They always play well and are coached well. They have some really tall girls on the team, and I felt like our girls did a great job, especially with our blocking. We didn't have a whole lot of time to work on that, but were able to produce in-game results the way we wanted to, which is a testament to how hard the team has worked."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.