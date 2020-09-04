The Barbourville Lady Tigers are coming off of a very rough season, finishing 0-26 in 2019. No one has been harder on the team than themselves, and they are ready to “shock” some people in 2020.
“These girls have fought through all kinds of adversity,” said head coach Rachel Andrews. “They’ve been through a lot. The girls from last season remember the season and want to turn things around. With the pandemic going on, even more adversity has been thrown their way, but they have done everything we’ve asked them to do, followed every rule, and followed every guideline. These girls want to be here and they want to compete, and you can tell by how hard they work.”
“We can’t wait to get the season started,” she added. “This is a new Barbourville team, and I think we are going to shock some people. With last season going the way it did, not many people give us a chance, so we look forward to going out and surprising a lot of people.”
Andrews says the team will rely on the leadership and skill of two players that have already been helping lead the team for the past couple of seasons.
“I’m really proud of our entire team and how hard they’ve worked, and I have two players in particular that have helped lead us for a while and seem to be on track to do the same thing this year. Lexi Woolum, who is a junior, and April Roark, who is going to be a sophomore this year, have led us the past couple of years. They’ve both taken on roles as setters, and they typically don’t play that position. They’ve really stepped up, learned the foot work, and worked hard to take on the leading role for this team.”
The Lady Tigers will open the 2020 season on the road against the Harlan County Lady Bears on September 7, in what will be the first game of the fall sports season for any school in the area. The two teams met last August with Harlan County tallying a decisive 3-1 victory.
