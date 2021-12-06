Following a tough season in 2020, the Barbourville Lady Tigers got their 2021 campaign off to a good start with a 56-47 win over the Williamsburg Lady Yellowjackets on December 2, on the road.
Against Williamsburg, Brianna Gallagher led Barbourville with 21 points. She was followed by Sarah Smith with 16 points, Danni Jordan with seven points, Aimee Woolum with six points, Laura Smith, Cheyenne Sizemore, and Maggie Gibson with two points each.
The Lady Tigers were looking to improve to 2-0 against Martin County. The game started on even footing, with both teams tallying 17 points to keep the game knotted after one quarter played.
Martin County found a little separation, and took a one point lead into the halftime break, leading 28-27.
Then, the third quarter happened.
The Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Tigers 29-8 in the third to separate and inevitably win the game handily, 73-49.
Again, Gallagher led the Lady Tigers, this time with 16 points. She was followed by Sarah Smith with 11 points, Danni Jordan with eight points, Cheyenne Sizemore and Laura Smith with four points apiece, and Aimee and Aubrey Woolum with three points each.
The Lady Tigers look to bounce back as they play host to the Harlan County Lady Bears on Monday, with tip-off slated for 7:30 PM.
