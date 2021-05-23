Barbourville basketball player Dylan Moore has signed to further his education and athletic career with Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia.
Moore was an integral part of the Tiger's team, averaging 11.7 points-per-game, which was good for third on the team. He also led the team in rebounding, averaging 5.7 boards-per-game.
Barbourville coach Cody Messer heaped praise on Moore, drawing attention to his work ethic and attitude.
"Dylan came in as a freshman, and was unsure about his future," said Messer. "He loved basketball, and where he was before, he wasn't getting much playing time at all. He came in really willing to work, and I told him if he was willing to work, he'd have the opportunity, and that's what he did. He went to work. I have to say that he's one of the hardest workers I've ever been around."
"I use him as an example all the time, on and off the floor. I just recently was talking to a few of our juniors, and used him as an example. Be the first one in the parking lot, and the last one to leave. That's what Dylan does. I can't say enough about him. Lindsey Wilson is getting a heck of a ball player in Dylan, but their getting an even better person. That's something that I can't say enough about. He is a great person, and he spreads that to people around him. He is as humble as they come, and probably the most humble kid I've ever been around. He's always the first to admit fault and bounce back to correct problems. I'm very proud of him. I think it's a good fit for him, and I think he'll be able to spread his wings a little bit and show exactly what he's made of, and what we've all seen out of him for the last four years."
Moore described signing with Lindsey Wilson as a "dream come true" and stated that is was his life long dream to play college sports.
"It's a dream come true," he said. "It's been a lifelong dream, and that's all I've ever wanted to do. I think the transition to the college game will be a little hard, but I'm excited about getting to work. Barbourville has been tremendous to me. It's always been a family, and that's something I liked about Lindsey Wilson. I feel like the two are very similar, and that's what caught my attention. I'm very thankful for everything that coach Messer, my parents, and the community have done for me. I am going to work as hard as I can."
