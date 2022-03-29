Although basketball season has come to an end for most, it’s just now beginning for others. Barbourville’s Griffin Elite 17U AAU basketball team began practices on Sunday, led by head coach, and Barbourville men’s basketball assistant coach, Brent Perry.
Composed of athletes from multiple schools throughout the region, with a few other players sprinkled in from other regions in the state, Griffin Elite seems poised to make some noise on the summer AAU circuit this season.
Players from teams such as Barbourville, Lynn Camp, Whitley County, Harlan Independent, Betsy Layne, and Johnson Central are playing with Griffin Elite this season.
“I really like the team,” said Perry. “I think we have a lot of talent with this group. We’ve got a great group of guys here that are hard-working and extremely talented. Each of these guys possess immense individual talent. I believe that if we utilize that, and play effectively as a unit, we are going to do extremely well.”
Most of Perry’s players are opponents to one another throughout the regular season. He highlighted the cohesiveness and chemistry between his team early on.
“These guys all know each other in some way,” he explained. “They’ve either played with or against one another for years, and they know what each other are capable of. You would never know that they played against each other intensely. These guys are already a very tight-knit group that plays extremely well together.”
“I’m blessed with the opportunity to coach such an outstanding group,” he finalized. “These guys have a lot of potential, and I am going to do everything in my power to let their talents be shown. We want to make them better in all areas of life, not just on the court.”
