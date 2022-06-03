Barbourville high jumper Michael Smith has 'set the bar' for the high jump in the state of Kentucky, claiming the 1A state high jump championship at the KHSAA Class 1A Track and & Field meet in Lexington, KY, jumping a height of six feet and two inches. Smith cleared six feet and four inches in the regional meet, his personal best, also claiming the regional championship en route to his state championship.
Barbourville girl's track coach Amy Smith praised Smith's work ethic. "Michael is a wonderful student and athlete. He did a return year this year due to COVID. He had worked exceptionally hard to accomplish his goal of winning the state high jump championship, reaching a personal record of 6’4’’ at Region. He easily cleared 6’2’’ at state and only scratched once they reached 6’4”. We are looking forward to seeing what he will do at Centre."
Smith's coach David Nevels praised Smith, crediting him with his own success. "Like I tell everyone, Mike is a self made athlete," he said. "I just carry the water and sign up for the events. He really wants to be great, but he is always the person who makes everyone around him better; friends, family, coaches and other athletes. We're very proud of him."
