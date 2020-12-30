March 9, 2020 was the last time a team from Knox County took to the basketball court. The Knox Central Panthers downed the Harlan County Black Bears in comeback fashion to claim their second straight regional title. Ahead of the KHSAA Kentucky State basketball tournament was canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here we are, almost one year later, and the pandemic is still cause for concern.
In early December, the KHSAA Board of Control decided to maintain a tentative reopening date of January 4th. All high schools in Knox County will take to the court next week for their season opening games, almost two months later than what they would in a normal season.
The Knox Central Panthers men’s team will open their season at home against the Perry County Central Commodores on January 4th at 7:30. The Barbourville Tigers men’s team will take to the road as they travel to Berea to square-off against the Pirates at 7:30. The Lynn Camp Wildcats men’s team will also be on the road, as they travel to Whitley County to take on the Colonels. Tip-off is slated for 7:30.
In women’s action, the Lady Panthers will have some added practice time as they prepare for the Middlesboro Lady Jackets at home on January 8th at 6:00. The Barbourville Lady Tigers will be traveling to Williamsburg on January 8th for their season opener, with tip-off coming at 7:30. The Lady Wildcats will play host to Washington County on January 4th, with tip-off slated for 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.