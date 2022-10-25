Kentucky-Tennessee

In 1925, a group of Kentucky students wanted a physical, material symbol of their dominance over their rivals to the south, Tennessee. Thus, the Beer Barrel was born. Painted half orange and half white with a white stripe in between, the barrel was given to the winner of the annual matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky.

In 1998, one week before the annual clash, two University of Kentucky student-athletes that were members of the football team lost their lives in a fatal alcohol-related car crash. Then athletic director C. M. Newton stated that the idea of using an alcohol container as a trophy would be inappropriate given the tragic events, effectively ending the exchange of the barrel. The two schools officially agreed to discontinue the trophy prior to the 1999 contest.

