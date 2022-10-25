In 1925, a group of Kentucky students wanted a physical, material symbol of their dominance over their rivals to the south, Tennessee. Thus, the Beer Barrel was born. Painted half orange and half white with a white stripe in between, the barrel was given to the winner of the annual matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky.
In 1998, one week before the annual clash, two University of Kentucky student-athletes that were members of the football team lost their lives in a fatal alcohol-related car crash. Then athletic director C. M. Newton stated that the idea of using an alcohol container as a trophy would be inappropriate given the tragic events, effectively ending the exchange of the barrel. The two schools officially agreed to discontinue the trophy prior to the 1999 contest.
At the time of its discontinuance, the barrel was in Tennessee’s possession, and wasn’t seen until former Tennessee assistant coach Brian “Moose” Neydermeyer displayed it in a photograph of himself sitting at his desk with the trophy following an upset victory of (11)Kentucky in 2018.
This season, both Tennessee and Kentucky are asserting their dominance on the gridiron. The two teams meet ranked for the first time in decades. 2022 is also the first time that both Tennessee and Kentucky were ranked inside the top 10 since 1965. Tennessee is currently ranked third and is set to play host to the 19th-ranked Wildcats on Saturday. The stakes have never been higher as the two teams vie for control of the SEC East and a shot at the SEC Championship.
Personally, I think it’s time to bring the barrel back. As someone who grew up on the Tennessee side of the Tennessee-Kentucky border, this game means a lot to me. Some of my fondest memories, and worst, are from this game. Growing up, Tennessee dominated Kentucky. Although my beloved Volunteers have only lost three times to the Wildcats in my entire life, Kentucky has become a much more stable program than what they used to be. I’m on record as saying this, but I think that Mark Stoops has done more in Lexington than what Nick Saban himself could have done. He has made more happen with less than any other coach in the country.
Kentucky is good. Tennessee is good. This rivalry is good again. It’s time to bring back the added element of playing for the barrel. I know how much that barrel has meant to these teams in the past. These traditions are important. We need to hold on to as many as we can before it’s too late.
Kentucky still prohibits alcohol sales outside of the Luxury boxes at Kroger Field. However, alcohol sales are allowed at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. If alcohol is the only thing holding the trophy back from making a return, I think that most folks would be fine with just calling it “the barrel.” No matter what they have to do to bring it back, it needs to be brought back. It’s time.
