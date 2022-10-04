Partin

Following back-to-back losses, the Knox Central Panthers football team traveled to Bourbon County Friday night to take on the Colonels, looking to get back in the win column. The two teams battled down-to-the-wire, with Knox Central taking a 62-61 victory in a record-breaking game. The two teams totaled 123 points, good for fifth all-time in Kentucky state history, according to the KHSAA.

Knox Central standout Steven Partin had another incredible game for the Panthers, totaling 316 rushing yards on 52 carries, and six (yes, six) touchdowns. Partin also tallied one passing touchdown in the win, which was a Hail Mary which fell into the arms of KT Turner on the final play of the first half.

