Following back-to-back losses, the Knox Central Panthers football team traveled to Bourbon County Friday night to take on the Colonels, looking to get back in the win column. The two teams battled down-to-the-wire, with Knox Central taking a 62-61 victory in a record-breaking game. The two teams totaled 123 points, good for fifth all-time in Kentucky state history, according to the KHSAA.
Knox Central standout Steven Partin had another incredible game for the Panthers, totaling 316 rushing yards on 52 carries, and six (yes, six) touchdowns. Partin also tallied one passing touchdown in the win, which was a Hail Mary which fell into the arms of KT Turner on the final play of the first half.
Bourbon County took a 6-0 lead with 7:54 left in the first quarter after returning an interception 60-yards for the first score of the game. Knox Central answered back on the following drive as Partin danced across the goal line from 1-yard out for the game-tying touchdown with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter.
The Colonels regained the advantage heading into the second quarter after scoring on an 18-yard touchdown run, taking a 14-6 lead. Partin added his second rushing touchdown on the night, again barrelling in from 1-yard. 14-12. Following a successful 2-point conversion, the Panthers tied the game at 14 apiece with 6:28 remaining in the second quarter.
In what would become a growing theme throughout the game, Bourbon County yet again answered the Knox Central score on the ensuing drive and regained the lead, 21-14, with three minutes remaining in the first half.
Freshman Gavin Miracle answered the bell for the Panthers on the following drive, scampering into the end zone from 13-yards out, bringing Knox Central to within a single point, 21-20. After holding the Colonels to a three-and-out on the following drive, the Panthers regained possession, and scored on an incredible drive. Partin connected with Turner for a 56-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first half to take a 26-21 lead.
Bourbon County answered the Hail Mary with a third quarter opening 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, giving the Colonels a 29-26 advantage just seconds into the third quarter. Not to be outdone, Turner mirrored the Bourbon County score, returning the ensuing kickoff 80-yards for a touchdown, giving the Panthers a 34-29 lead. The first two scores of the second half took a combined 30-seconds of game time.
Following another defensive stop by Knox Central, the Panthers regained possession and extended their lead to 40-29 as Partin added his third rushing touchdown of the evening, this time dancing into the end zone from 9-yards out, with 6:34 remaining in the third. The Colonels drew back to within striking distance, 40-37, on the following drive, after driving in a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 5:10 left in the third quarter.
Following an impressive drive, Partin added his fourth touchdown of the night from 1-yard out. Following a successful 2-pt conversion, the Panthers took a 48-37 lead. Bourbon County added another touchdown to cut the deficit back down to three points at 48-45.Partin continued his dominant performance with his fifth rushing touchdown of the night, speeding down the field for a 51-yard touchdown, extending the Knox Central lead to 56-45 with 8:25 remaining in the game.
Following Partin’s sixth rushing touchdown of the night, and another score from the Colonels, the Panthers held a two-possession lead at 62-53 with three minutes remaining. Bourbon County added a 54-yard touchdown strike to cut the score to 62-61 with 2:37 remaining in regulation. Knox Central was able to regain possession, and wind the clock down, taking a victory in one of the highest scoring games ever played in the state of Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.