The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are having a tough season on the court so far. After struggling offensively against the Corbin Lady Redhounds, and falling 72-14, Lynn Camp’s offensive woes continued in a tournament hosted at Taylor County, dropping contests to Henry County and the hosting Lady Cardinals, 44-28 and 39-35 respectively, seeing the Lady Cats fall to 0-6 on the season.
Although they aren’t having the best season on the court, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats tallied a big win off the court on Saturday, taking a trailer full of much-needed items to storm-ravaged Taylor County, where one woman lost her life, and approximately 70 others lost homes and businesses.
Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix praised his players, players’ parents, and the Lynn Camp community for stepping-up to assist those who were affected by last week’s deadly storms.
“I’m very proud of our players, parents, and our school for being so eager to help a community in need,” he said. “We were already scheduled to play at Taylor County over the weekend when the tornado hit their area last week. They had a lot of destruction and some of the students affected by the storm attended their school.”
“I was talking to their coach earlier in the week, and she had mentioned that they were accepting donated items to help,” he elaborated..”I told my team, parents, and teachers at school, and several jumped to help. I have some players that have jobs outside of basketball, and they spent their own money to purchase toys to donate. Seeing my players take a two hour bus ride this morning and then get there and unload a trailer load of items was really great. And then play two games on top of that. I truly love how easily our team and school was willing to help. I’ve got great kids, parents, and coworkers. I’m proud of all of them.
Hendrix went on to address the offensive issues that have plagued his team.
“We are struggling to score right now,” he said. “We have improved in several areas, but the most important one, scoring, has been a struggle for us. We are working everyday, we just haven’t been able to catch a break at all so far. I still think we will be okay. We had a chance to win our first game of the tournament, and Henry County got it done at the free throw line to finish us off.”
“We came out playing well in our second game against Taylor County and let them go on a 12-0 run, and just couldn’t recover. Our record doesn’t show it, but we have a lot of potential to still put together a good season.”
The Lady Cats will be in action in the Arby’s Holiday Classic at McCreary Central this week, beginning with Pineville on Monday.
