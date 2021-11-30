The Knox Central Lady Panthers opened their basketball season on the road against the Harlan Lady Dragons. A hard-fought game saw the Lady Panthers emerge with a 19-point victory, following an efficient, and offensively explosive fourth quarter.
After only leading the Lady Dragons by six after the first horn, the Lady Panthers maintained the two-possession advantage until halftime, as they took a 33-27 lead into the intermission. Harlan refused to go down quietly, chipping away at the Knox Central lead, trailing by only five heading into the final frame.
However, after outscoring the Lady Dragons 26-12 in the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers secured a 19-point victory on the road in their season opener.
Three Lady Panthers scored in double digits, led by Presley Partin with 22 points. She was followed by Halle Collins with 21 points, Caylan Mills with 15 points, Reagan Jones with six points, Emily Mills with four points, Timberly Fredrick with three points, and Zoey Liford with two points.
Following the win, first year head coach Steve Warren drew attention to his team's effort, while highlighting the need for better execution in the future, noting how his team backed-off at points in the game.
"We came out strong early and kind of let off the gas in the second quarter," he said. "I feel like our defensive pressure really took a toll on them in the second half. Our execution wasn’t great all night, but the girls' effort was great throughout the whole game. It was a good win on the road for our first game as a team. I am proud of our girls."
The Lady Panthers will host the Harlan County Lady Bears on December 2 for their first home game of the season. With the win, Knox Central improved to 1-0 on the season.
