Barbourville women's basketball standout Brianna Gallagher has joined an exclusive club: the 1,000 career points club. Since the 8th grade, Gallagher has made a tremendous impact on the Barbourville basketball program.
As an eighth grader, Gallagher was still getting acclimated to high school game speed, averaging three points and three rebounds per-game. As a freshman, Gallagher's numbers increased greatly, as she improved her averages to 11.3 points-per-game, and 7.3 rebounds-per-game.
Gallagher began to come into her own as a sophomore, increasing her production to 14.4 points-per-game, and nine rebounds-per-game. In her junior campaign, Gallagher took her talents to Knox Central for one season, where she averaged 14.2 points-per-game and 7.1 rebounds-per-game, leading the team in scoring on the season.
In her final season, Gallagher came back home to Barbourville, where she is flourishing as a senior. Thus far on the season, through four games, Gallagher is averaging 20 points-per-game, along with eight rebounds per contest.
Gallagher's name is synonymous with superior performance. Throughout her career she has maintained and improved on her abilities. With much more of the season remaining, she will try to finish her high school career on a high note. Without a doubt, there will be plenty of colleges vying for her talents.
