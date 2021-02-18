With inclement weather influencing basketball games throughout the state this week, the Barbourville Tigers and the Harlan Green Dragons found themselves locked in an intense match up in Barbourville on Thursday night.
Multiple arguments between fans, players, and coaches overtook the evening as a point of focus, with some becoming violent in nature. Extra law enforcement officials were called in to ensure an orderly and non-violent atmosphere amongst the fans.
Players from the Harlan side stated that they were the subject of racial slurs, however, there was never any proof that any player, coach, or fan from the Barbourville side said any such thing.
Multiple times throughout the final minutes of the game, officials had to stop the game for players beginning to scuffle. Harlan head coach Derrick Akal even yelled at a few Barbourville assistants, claiming they were "looking at him."
The first quarter of the game began with Harlan connecting on a flurry of three-pointers to take a 21-14 lead into the second period. Barbourville battled back in the second period, outscoring the Dragons 18-13, to take a 34-32 lead into the locker room at the half.
Harlan came out firing on all cylinders to begin the second half, taking a 50-45 lead into the final frame. The Dragons began to pull away in the fourth quarter. Leading 65-50, a scuffle ensued on a loose ball, causing a stoppage in play. The final two minutes of play took 15 minutes of real-time, as there were multiple stoppages in play. Harlan finished the game outscoring the Tigers 7-5 in the final minutes, securing a 72-55 victory.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Matthew Gray with 17 points. He was followed by Jordan Collins with 13 points, Matthew Warren with nine points, Dylan Moore with eight points, Travis Scott with six points, and Ethan Smith with two points.
Following the game, Barbourville coach Cody Messer refused to make excuses for his team, highlighting that he expects his team to be ready to go, no matter what.
"I'm not one to make excuses," he said. "These guys know what we expect out of them. However, this is our first game since February 9. That's a long way to go in between games. We knew coming into this season that would be a possibility with the pandemic going on. We have to be ready to go. We preach that at practice; being prepared, and having intensity. It felt like that was missing tonight."
"I think fatigue was our main factor," he said. "With the weather going on, and all the cancelations, we've practiced twice in nine days, and I think it showed. I saw it in the third quarter, and tried to pull them back a little bit. It's hard to try to slow the ball down when we preach tempo so often."
Messer also called attention to his team's sluggish offense performance, underlining that high percentage shots have to start falling.
"We missed a few 'gimmes' tonight," he said. "That didn't kill us, but bottom line, we've got to start making some shots, from both the inside and outside."
Ahead of a big match up with in-county rival Knox Central on Saturday, Messer emphasized his team's need to "shake the rust off" prior to the game.
"We knew what this game was for us coming in," he added. "We needed this game to shake the rust off and get ready for a big district match up against Knox Central this Saturday. We're rusty, and that's apparent. We've had so many cancellations the past couple of weeks, but we don't make excuses at all. We know we have to be ready to go."
"This loss isn't 'make-or-break' for us," he said. "This isn't a bad loss, Harlan is a high quality team. However, our main focus is the district. We don't have time to hang our heads. The rest of this season is about districts. I'm going to throw some different line-ups out there, and try to get as many guys prepared as possible, because you never know when you may need them to step up. We're searching for depth. We got some good minutes out of Nick Sanders, Ethan Smith and Jacob Lundy. We're looking down the line for depth."
"The wins and losses this year probably mean less than in any other year ever," he added. "We're just going to do what we do. We are going to come out and practice very hard tomorrow. We've got a long practice, which will allow us to work on a lot of different things. That's who we are. We will overcome and adapt, and roll on with it."
