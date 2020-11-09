The Union Bulldogs locked down a commitment from a regional player over the weekend as Middlesboro offensive/defensive lineman Connor Griffin committed to the Dogs via a post on twitter, saying, “I want to thank everyone who has supported me along the way. I have chosen to continue my academic and football career at Union College.”
The 6’5’’ 343 lb Griffin has been a staple to the Middlesboro program for four years, helping pave the way for the running game on the offensive side of the ball, and contributing to the disruption of opposing offenses with his intimidating presence.
Union football coach John Luttrell stated that he noticed Griffin when he was a rising junior at one of Union’s camps that summer. He also added that he wanted to sign players that were of high character, as well as talent. Luttrell also highlighted the importance of signing local and regional players.
“Connor is a great young man,” said Luttrell. “He was at our camp the summer before his junior year, and that is where I noticed him. He has very good size, moves well, and I believe he will continue to get better and better. I want good players that are good kids. Also, I think we should build the roster out of Kentucky players especially southeast Kentucky.”
Griffin’s mother Nikki is elated that her son will be staying so close to home. She noted his improvement on the field this season, and his magnetism to Union College.
“I am very thankful that Connor will be so close to home and have the opportunity to go to a school that he fell in love with,” said Nikki. “Connor has really stepped up his game this year, showing his strength as a big guy on the team. Not only does he have the work ethic on the field, he also has a great work ethic in the classroom. He is a very smart young man.”
“Connor and I both fell in love with Union on one of his college visits,” she added. “It is a beautiful campus and everyone treats you like they know you there. I know Connor will fit in great there. Coach Luttrell and Connor hit it off when he attended a rising star camp that they offered. Coach has kept in contact with him, telling him ‘good luck’ on Fridays for his games, giving him positive feedback, and has been super supportive of Connor. I don’t think we could have asked for a better person as a coach and a mentor. Connor’s eagerness to learn will be his biggest skill that will help him transition on to college.”
Griffin highlighted his desire to help make other players around him better when he gets to Union. He also spoke on a long-standing relationship that he has had with the university. He will be joined by a handful of former Yellow Jacket teammates as well. Griffin believes that Union College holds the key to his future both on and off the field.
“Staying close to home has always been something that I have been interested in,” he said. “So automatically, I love the fact that I get to play ball 45 minutes away from my family. I’ve always had a soft spot for Union. I went on a tour there my eighth grade year and ever since then, I have seen myself playing there. I expect to go and help others around me succeed. I have grown into a leader this year, on and off of the football field, and I feel like that will translate to college as well. I will see some familiar faces there, which is always exciting. Three previous teammates of mine will be playing alongside me: Rhyan Rogers, Sebastian Wagner, and David Kyle. But what excites me the most is the opportunities that will open up for me as a Bulldog. Not only on the field, but in the classroom as well. Union is a great institute.”
