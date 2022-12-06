Burton

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - On a night where he was celebrated for breaking the Union College men's basketball all-time wins record, Kevin Burton felt compelled to shine the spotlight on the man whose record he surpassed.

Since taking over the Bulldog program in 2012, Burton has developed a strong friendship with Pete Moore, who previously won a program-record 253 games at Union over two different stints ranging from 1962-83. His record stood until Nov. 19 of this year, when Burton earned win 254 with a victory against Point.

Recommended for you