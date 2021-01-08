We’ve all done it -- shooting basketball alone at some point, we’ve all pretended that we hit the game-winning buzzer-beater just as the horn sounded. This athletic fantasy came true for Whitley County’s Ethan Keene on Thursday night, as his go-ahead bucket as time expired gave the Colonels a slim 63-61 win over the visiting Barbourville Tigers.
The two teams went back-and-forth for the duration of the game, with the decision coming down to the final play. This is the second game of the season that Whitley County has won by three points or less. In their season opener, against Lynn Camp, the Colonels emerged victorious, 61-58. That close game experience proved vital on Thursday night.
The Tigers had four players in double-digit scoring. Dylan Moore led Barbourville with 14 points. He was followed by Matthew Gray with 13 points, Ethan Smith with 11 points, and Matthew Warren with 10 points. David Collett added nine points, Travis Scott added two points, and Nick Sanders added two points.
Barbourville coach Cody Messer highlighted how much his team has grown in three short games. He also noted how hard his team competed against a quality Whitley County squad.
“These guys are growing up,” he said. “Through three games, we’ve already seen a huge amount of growth. We struggled in that first game from the free throw line, but have done well from there since. Our speed is getting better, our defense is getting better, and our offense is getting more balanced too. There’s a lot of work to do still, but I’m very proud of how hard we are working. Being without Jordan (Collins), we’ve had some guys step up and play some big minutes for us.”
“I thought Dylan (Moore) did a good job for us,” said Messer. “We need him to keep giving us good minutes like that. Matthew (Gray) did a good job for us again. We need him to keep being a leader. I thought Ethan (Smith) did a great job of running the point for us, and scoring when we needed him too. Matthew Warren played a great game too. We need to get him some more looks. I thought Travis Scott and Nick Sanders came in and gave us some high quality minutes also. David Collett did a good job of scoring when we needed it and came up with some big rebounds too.”
“Whitley County is a good team,” he added. “They returned their whole team from last season. They’ve got some size, they play good defense, and they’re really good at attacking the basket. I thought we did a good job of making them uncomfortable offensively, they just knocked down a few more shots than we did. Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and sometimes it doesn’t. I was extremely proud of how hard these guys played, and I hate for them to lose on a last-second shot like that. Credit Whitley for a great game.”
Messer hopes that his team uses this experience moving forward in the season.
“I hope we build off of this,” he said. “This game had a lot of teachable moments. I think it’s going to do wonders for our confidence also. For our guys to know that they can not only play with, but beat, teams like Whitley will help us grow. I expect our guys to keep working hard and getting better every day. We’ve got some young guys that are really making a big impact for us right now. Coming into the season with only two guys with any real varsity experience, we needed some of those guys to step up, and I’m glad to see that they have. We’re going to get back to work and get ready for the All “A” Tournament next week.”
With the loss, the Tigers moved to 1-2 on the season. They’re slated to take on the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets in the 13th Region All “A’ Tournament at Middlesboro High School on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.