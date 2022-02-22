Knox Central Lady Panthers standout guard Caylan Mills has committed to Campbellsville University to continue her athletic and academic career. Mills has long been a staple of the Knox Central women’s basketball team.
Starting with her freshman year, Mills made an immediate impact on the team. In her first year, she averaged 12.8 points per game, which was good for third on the team. She was also third on the team in rebounding with four rebounds per game.
In her sophomore year, Mills improved on her averages, increasing her productivity to 13.2 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game, becoming the second-leading scorer for the Lady Panthers, and remaining the team’s third-leading rebounder.
Although her junior season was partially derailed due to COVID-19, Mills continued her productivity for the team, maintaining an average of 13.2 points per game. She was one of only three players that were able to play every game that season.
Now in her senior year, Mills has taken on the role of facilitator. She creates opportunities for her teammates with her tenacious rim attack and passes from the interior. Her relentlessness creates open looks with her drawing double-team defensive looks. Although her points per game average has fallen to 10 points per game, her assists have doubled.
On February 20, she announced her commitment to Campbellsville in a post on Facebook, saying: “I am blessed and super excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academics and athletics at Campbellsville University! I would like to thank my parents, family, friends, coaches, and teammates for pushing me and supporting me throughout this journey!”
Following a visit to the school during her junior year, Mills fell in love with Campbellsville University, saying that it felt like “home” to her.
“After visiting Campbellsville my junior year, I immediately just had that ‘at home’ feeling,” she said. “I felt so comfortable there and everyone I met was so welcoming. From hearing all about their amazing basketball program, I quickly took interest, but after being around some of the girls and getting to watch them play this past Saturday, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”
“Campbellsville is the perfect distance from home for me,” she added, “It’s only two hours away. I am very grateful for the opportunity that Coach Colvin has given me to play at the next level, and not just that, I’m going into one of the best programs in the nation. I am sad that high school basketball is almost over, but I’m glad I get to further my basketball career in college.”
Following her commitment, Mills’ parents, Crystal and Alan were elated with their daughter’s decision to commit to Campbellsville.
“Caylan and I visited Campbellsville in 2020, and we both loved it,” said Crystal. “They made us feel like family. The campus is beautiful. They have a great women’s basketball program, and a fall success rate of 90%. While there were a few other colleges that Caylan had been considering, she always felt like Campbellsville was the one. She’d applied, been accepted, and after a couple conversations with coach Colvin, she was given an offer.”
“On Feb. 19, we attended a game at Campbellsville, and that’s when she committed. We’ve heard lots of great things about the coaches and program from former Campbellsville Lady Tiger Wendi Messer-Hammons and her dad Vernon Swords. It’s exciting for my daughter to have this opportunity. Caylan will be joining her friend and former travel ball teammate, South Laurel’s Rachel Presley, as part of the 22-23 Campbellsville Lady Tigers incoming commits.”
“It’s sad that her high school career is almost over,” added Crystal. “But I’m so happy for her. Campbellsville is only two hours away, so it’s close enough for me to visit and for her to come home when she can. She’s happy, I know how hard she’s worked for this, and the sacrifices she’s made. I’m definitely a proud momma.”
“I am so proud of her,” said Mills’ father Alan. “All these hard days in the gym have paid off. She works her tail off. It’s a dream she has had her whole life. Her mother and I have done our best to help make it happen by helping her work, and being her support. She’s the one who made this dream come true. I could go on and on forever about how proud I am of her and how much I love her.”
