Wrapping up the regular season this week, the Knox Central Panthers baseball team is looking to finish strong. With the final regular season game being on the road against Williamsburg, slated for 6:00 PM on Tuesday, the Panthers split their last two home games by downing Middlesboro and falling to Clay County.
MILLS’ TWO-WAY DOMINATION:
Isaac Mills was clutch at the plate with runners on base against Middlesboro, driving in four on three hits to lead Knox Central past the Yellow Jackets, 11-2, on Thursday. Mills drove in runs on a home run in the first, and a single in the third.
Mills fired up the offense in the first inning, blasting a home run. The Panthers tallied four runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower by Knox Central was led by Casey Bright, Bryce Imel, and Cameron Vaughn, all driving in runs in the frame.
Mills also led the Panthers to victory on the hill, lasting three innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four. Grant Miller and Austin Bargo entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Case Bayless took the loss for Middlesboro, allowing seven hits and eight runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two.
The Panthers had ten hits in the game. Mills, Imel, and Braden Hembree all collected multiple hits for Knox Central. Mills went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Panthers in hits. Imel led Knox Central with six stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with ten stolen bases.
THE FINAL HOMESTAND:
In their final regular season home game, the Panthers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 10-2 loss to Clay County on Monday. The Tigers scored on an early-game home run by Thomas Jackson and a single by Hayden Crockett in the first inning.
Knox Central struggled to put runs on the board, and had a tough time defensively containing Clay County, giving up ten runs. The Tigers scored four runs in the fifth inning. Clay County's big inning was driven by home runs by Jackson and Brandin Crawford.
Crawford was the winning pitcher for Clay County, allowing one hit and one run over five innings, striking out 11. Ethan Jackson and Ryan Hastings entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Casey Bright took the loss for the Panthers, surrendering six runs on six hits over five innings, striking out four.
Knox Central socked one home run on the day, when Colton Price went deep in the seventh inning. Bright, Cayden Collins, Price, and Isaac Mills each managed one hit to lead the Panthers.
Clay County tallied ten hits Jackson and Zach Saylor each managed multiple hits for Clay County. Jackson led the Tigers with four hits in five at bats.
