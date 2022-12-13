You couldn’t ask for a much better start to the season for the Knox Central Lady Panthers. After downing both teams from Harlan County in back-to-back games, the Lady Panthers rattled off three straight wins over Owsley County, Bell County, and Barbourville to move to 5-0 on the season.
Of the triad of opponents on the slate, Owsley County gave Knox Central its biggest scare. The game was knotted headed into the second quarter before the Lady Owls took a 10 point scoring advantage in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the locker room at halftime. Owsley County’s lead swelled to as many as 16 points before the Lady Panthers began to claw back.
Trailing heading into the final frame, Halle Collins and Timberly Fredrick combined to lead Knox Central past the Lady Owls in comeback fashion, 71-69. Collins led Knox Central with an absolutely dominating performance of 36 points and 17 rebounds. She was followed in scoring by Reagan Jones and Timberly Fredrick with nine points each, Emily Mills with six points, Jaylynn Fain with five points, Hannah Melton with four points, and McKenzie Hensley with two points.
It was a completely different game against Bell County. The Lady Panthers dominated the game from start to finish, limiting the Lady Bobcats to the fewest points scored up to that point against Knox Central, taking a 69-49 victory, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Again Collins absolutely dominated tallying her fourth consecutive double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds. She was followed by Fredrick who blistered Bell County with five buckets from long range, tallying 15 points. Hannah Melton, Kelsie Smith, and Reagan Jones with six points each, Jaylynn Fain pitched in four, followed by Emily Mills with two points to round out scoring.
Knox Central followed the Bell County win with its best complete performance of the season, downing in-town rival Barbourville 77-33 Monday night.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter. After outscoring the Lady Tigers 20-9 in the second quarter, Knox Central had built a 36-20 lead by the half. The Lady Panthers put the hammer down in the final two quarters of the game, outscoring Barbourville 41-13 in the back half of the game to post their fifth consecutive victory, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Collins continued her streak of domination with her fifth consecutive double-double of the season with 33 points and 20 rebounds. She was followed by Fredrick who chipped in 14 points, Jones with seven points, Hensley with five points, Maggie Gibson with four points, Mills and Lydia King with three points each, and K. Smith, Melton, Sydney Hurst, and Zoey Hamilton with two points each.
The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Layla Brock with 11 points. She was followed by Danni Jordan with nine points, Sarah Smith with eight points, Cheyenne Sizemore and Lauren Smith with two points each, and Sadie Hoffman with one point.
