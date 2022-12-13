Fredrick
You couldn’t ask for a much better start to the season for the Knox Central Lady Panthers. After downing both teams from Harlan County in back-to-back games, the Lady Panthers rattled off three straight wins over Owsley County, Bell County, and Barbourville to move to 5-0 on the season.

Of the triad of opponents on the slate, Owsley County gave Knox Central its biggest scare. The game was knotted headed into the second quarter before the Lady Owls took a 10 point scoring advantage in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the locker room at halftime. Owsley County’s lead swelled to as many as 16 points before the Lady Panthers began to claw back.

