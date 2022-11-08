Central
The season is over for Knox Central. The Panthers fell emphatically to Letcher County Central Friday, 61-6. The loss left Knox Central with a 5-6 record for the season. Big moments during the season included: defeating Bell County for the first time in 25 years, starting the season 3-0, and defeating Bourbon County in a record-setting game, 62-61.

Friday’s matchup with Letcher Central was a very one-sided contest. The Cougars got going early, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run. Following a successful PAT, Letcher Central held a 7-0 advantage with 8:31 to go in the first quarter.

