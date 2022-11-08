The season is over for Knox Central. The Panthers fell emphatically to Letcher County Central Friday, 61-6. The loss left Knox Central with a 5-6 record for the season. Big moments during the season included: defeating Bell County for the first time in 25 years, starting the season 3-0, and defeating Bourbon County in a record-setting game, 62-61.
Friday’s matchup with Letcher Central was a very one-sided contest. The Cougars got going early, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run. Following a successful PAT, Letcher Central held a 7-0 advantage with 8:31 to go in the first quarter.
After stalling the Knox Central offense, the Cougars reassumed possession and marched down field for their second touchdown of the game, a 7-yard rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 13-0 with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Knox Central got as close as it would get during the game, scoring its lone touchdown behind a 2-yard scamper into the endzone by Steven “Steve-O” Partin. Following an unsuccessful conversion attempt, the Cougar lead sat at 13-6 with 7:35 remaining in the second quarter.
Letcher Central answered with a touchdown run on its ensuing possession to extend its lead to 21-6. A Knox Central turnover gave the Cougars back the ball, and they took advantage of it, scoring on a 17-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 28-6 with just over a minute remaining in the first half..
Letcher Central poured on 33 points in the second half to secure a 61-6 victory, advancing to the second round of the KHSAA playoffs. The Panthers now say goodbye to six seniors. Brycen Cook, Gage Douglas, Atlee Hampshire, Seth Tompkins, KT Turner, and Brenton Willoughby hung up the blue and gold for the last time on Friday night, completing their mission of giving their all for Knox Central.
