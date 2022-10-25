Following back-to-back losses, the Knox Central Panthers tallied a big win on the road Friday at Lincoln County. The Panthers and Patriots battled back-and-forth, with Knox Central taking a 30-28 decision, and securing the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.
Steve Partin dominated both sides of the ball. He led the Panthers on offense with two rushing scores, and a touchdown reception, while tallying 18 tackles to lead the defense.
The Patriots struck first, taking a touchdown lead midway through the first quarter, 7-0. The Panthers answered back on the following drive as Partin danced into the end zone from 2-yards out. Knox Central failed to convert the following 2-pt conversion and trailed 7-6 with 3:12 left in the opening frame. .
The Panthers took their first lead of the game as freshman quarterback Mason Griffin connected with KT Turner for the long 80-yard touchdown, giving Knox Central a 14-7 lead with 8:24 remaining in the second quarter following a successful PAT.
Lightning may not strike twice, but Griffin does. After limiting the Pats to nothing on defense, the Panthers reassumed possession of the ball. Griffin connected with Partin for a 40-yard strike, extending the Panthers’ lead to 22-7 with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Lincoln County struck first in the back half of the game, scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run with 7:32 left in the third quarter. However, Knox Central answered back with what would be its last touchdown of the game. Partin skipped across the goal line for the second time during the contest, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run, extending the Panthers’ lead to 30-14 with 10:55 remaining in the game.
Lincoln County scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown and converted the ensuing 2-pt conversion to cut the game back to within one possession at 30-22 with 9:42 remaining in the game. The Patriots scored again on a 1-yard rushing touchdown, bringing the score to 30-28. It was up to the Knox Central defense to keep Lincoln County out of the end zone on the following 2-pt conversion. The Panthers’ defense came up big, holding the Pats on the 2-pt conversion attempt.
With less than four minutes remaining, the Panthers were able to ice the game away, securing a much-needed victory, and the No. 3 seed in the KHSAA playoffs where they will meet Letcher County Central on the road November 4. But first, Knox Central squares-off against Breathitt County on the road Friday in the final game of the regular season, with kick-off slated for 7:30.
