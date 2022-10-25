Griffin
BRENNAN

Following back-to-back losses, the Knox Central Panthers tallied a big win on the road Friday at Lincoln County. The Panthers and Patriots battled back-and-forth, with Knox Central taking a 30-28 decision, and securing the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.

Steve Partin dominated both sides of the ball. He led the Panthers on offense with two rushing scores, and a touchdown reception, while tallying 18 tackles to lead the defense.

