Central football drops second game in a row
The Knox Central Panthers traveled to Paintsville Friday night seeking revenge for a loss to the Tigers last season at home. After falling to Harlan County on Homecoming night, Knox Central was seeking to keep one loss from turning into multiple losses. However, the Panthers fell to the Tigers 35-30 in a hard-fought contest, dropping their second straight game, and moving to 3-2 on the season.
Paintsville came out swinging against Knox Central. Just a few minutes into the game, the Tigers exploited the Panthers secondary, scoring on a 45-yard touchdown pass with 10:25 remaining. Following a successful PAT, Paintsville took an early 7-0 lead. After limiting Knox Central to minimal offensive success on its ensuing drive, the Tigers extended their lead to 14-0 with another touchdown and PAT, taking a two possession lead over the Panthers.
The Panthers had finally seen enough. Trailing 14-0, Knox Central began mounting a comeback effort. With four minutes remaining in the opening frame, Central quarterback Steven Partin scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Panthers their first points of the night. However, they still trailed 14-6. On the ensuing drive in the second quarter, Knox Central found itself in a fourth-and-five situation, and elected to attempt to convert the down. Rather than converting for the first down, Partin extended the run and worked his way across the goal line for his second touchdown of the evening, drawing Knox Central back to within two points following a successful 2-pt conversion, 14-12. Each team would add another touchdown in the second quarter, allowing the Tigers to hold a 21-18 lead at the half.
After play resumed in the third quarter, Knox Central worked its way into the lead for the first time during the game as Partin struck again, bringing the score to 24-21 in favor of the Panthers.
SLIPPING THROUGH THE CRACKS:
After taking its first lead of the night in the third quarter, Knox Central failed to hold Paintsville out of the end zone for the remainder of the game. The Tigers held the Panthers for the rest of the game, allowing only one touchdown defensively, and added two more touchdowns on offense to regain the lead, and claim a hard-fought victory, 35-30.
Central standout Steve Partin had another incredible game, accounting for five touchdowns. Partin completed 10-of-15 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also carried the ball 39 times for 223 yards and four touchdowns. As of press time, Partin was sixth overall in the state in rushing, and fifth in the state in scoring. KT Turner continues to dominate defensive backs at the wide receiver position, catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Following the loss, the Panthers moved to 3-2 on the season. Knox Central will be looking to shake off the rust of back-to-back losses as it travels to Bourbon County on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.