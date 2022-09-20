Central

Central football drops second game in a row

The Knox Central Panthers traveled to Paintsville Friday night seeking revenge for a loss to the Tigers last season at home. After falling to Harlan County on Homecoming night, Knox Central was seeking to keep one loss from turning into multiple losses. However, the Panthers fell to the Tigers 35-30 in a hard-fought contest, dropping their second straight game, and moving to 3-2 on the season.

