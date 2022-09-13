The Knox Central Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night in a homecoming matchup with Harlan County at Union College. The Panthers defeated Clay County, Bell County, and South Laurel in succession prior to falling to Harlan County on Thursday.
BEAR-Y FAST START:
Harlan County came to play and wasted no time in proving that. On their first play from scrimmage, the Black Bears scored on a 65-yard passing touchdown. Holding the Panthers scoreless, Harlan County struck again to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first horn.
ANSWERING BACK:
Desperately needing a score to keep the game within a respectable margin, Knox Central scored its first touchdown of the night on a 2-yard pass from Steve Partin to Cayden Collins. Following the score and an unsuccessful 2-pt conversion, the Panthers trailed 13-6.
GROUNDED:
The Black Bears went back on the attack, keeping the ball on the ground throughout the majority of the second quarter. With 9:04 remaining in the first half, Harlan County scored again on a 65-yard touchdown run by Thomas Jordan.
ENDING THE HALF STRONG:
The Panthers desperately needed points to remain in the game. After deferring the opening kickoff, Knox Central was hoping to score before the half, get the ball back, and score again to start the third, bringing the game to within one possession. However, it was Harlan County that finished the first half strong, scoring another touchdown with only six seconds remaining in the first half, taking a 29-6 lead into the locker room following the successful 2-pt conversion.
BACK ON TRACK:
Knox Central was looking to get back on track offensively to start the second half. Following a methodical and well-managed drive, the Panthers connected on their second touchdown of the night. With 7:36 remaining in the third quarter. Partin connected with KT Turner for a 6-yard touchdown pass. After failing to convert the 2-pt conversion, Knox Central trailed Harlan County 29-12.
MIRRORING THE OPPOSITION:
As if taking a play out of the Knox Central playbook, the Black Bears’ ensuing drive mirrored the Panthers’ nearly perfectly. Harlan County methodically marched down the field, chewing clock in the process. With less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Jonah Swanner crossed the plane from 26-yards out, extending the Black Bears’ lead to 37-12i into the fourth quarter following a successful 2-pt conversion.
LAST CHANCE:
With the game all but over, the fourth quarter was Knox Central’s last chance to get something going and attempt a comeback on homecoming night. A few minutes into the final frame, Partin connected with Zach Carroll from 6-yards out for his third passing touchdown of the night. After a failed 2-pt conversion, the game sat in favor of Harlan County, 37-18.
NAIL IN THE COFFIN:
Just 13-seconds later, the Black Bears got their final score of the night on a 67-yard touchdown run from Jordan, extending the Harlan County lead to the game’s final score of 45-18, seeing the Panthers suffer defeat for the first time this season.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Steven Partin, who currently ranks third in the state in scoring and ninth in the state in rushing, continued his impressive run as the leader of the Panthers. He turned in an impressive performance on Thursday, completing 12-of-23 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards. KT Turner led the receiving core with seven receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown. Zach Carroll and Cayden Collins each caught a touchdown as well.
Hunter Messer led the Knox Central defense with seven tackles. He was followed by Dalton Crawford, who ranks 13th in the state in quarterback sacks with five, with six tackles, including two tackles for loss. Cayden Collins, Taten Brock, and Jacob Brown had one tackle for loss apiece.
UP NEXT:
The schedule doesn’t get much easier for Knox Central as the Panthers (3-1) head to Paintsville to take on the (1-3) Tigers on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.