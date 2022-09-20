Knox Central football brute Brenton Willoughby has made a college decision. Being pursued by multiple universities, Willoughby decided to take his talents to Morehead, KY to play for the Morehead State Eagles.
“Committing to college was the biggest decision I have ever had to make,” said Willoughby. “When it came down-to-the-wire, Morehead was the right choice for me. While being recruited, I visited dozens of colleges and met many coaches whose words and advice I will carry with me through my college career. I want to thank each one of them for their time and advice. To say I am excited to wear that Morehead blue and gold is an understatement. I look forward to building new relationships with my Morehead football family.”
