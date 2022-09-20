Knox Central football standout Gavin Chadwell added another power five division one visit to his already expansive list of colleges visited. Last week, Chadwell took to Blacksburg, Virginia to visit Virginia Tech.
Having a long list of schools already visited including Notre Dame, Kentucky, and others, Chadwell enjoyed his visit with the Hokies.
“The facilities are really nice,” said Chadwell. “I liked the campus a lot, and they aren’t too far from home. I like the way they run the program. The coaches are awesome, and I had a great time on my visit. Definitely enjoyed myself.”
Chadwell has no particular favorite for where he wants to land in college, but with a whole year remaining following this one, he has plenty of time to decide.
“I don’t really have a favorite yet,” he said. “I’m just enjoying the process and keeping my focus on my team right now. We still have a lot of football to be played, and that’s where my focus stays. I’ve got plenty of time to worry about the college stuff later. I’ve got unfinished business here.”
Like teammate Brenton Willoughby, Chadwell was also recently selected to play in the Blue-Gray Bowl, which will be played in Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will be broadcasted live on national television.
