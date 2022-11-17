The Knox Central high school cheer team is at it again. The talented and highly decorated squad added some hardware to the trophy case over the weekend, claiming their second consecutive regional championship. The squad now sets its sights on the UCA national qualifier November 19, seeking a shot at a state title and a national title.
Coach Joy McKeehan heaped praise on her squad following the championship.”This team has put in many hours since tryouts,” she said. “Back in May, this set of girls put in the time, effort, and dedication that is needed to perform at a highly distinguished level. Our goals are set to achieve a state title and national championship this year. Back-to-back regional titles are just the beginning for this bunch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.