Knox Central sophomore tight end and defensive end Gavin Chadwell traveled to the University of Kentucky on June 6 to participate in the "UK Sunday Showcase" camp. Chadwell currently holds and offer from Kentucky, and his primary recruiter is tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, Vince Marrow, who was also in attendance to instruct the camp.
Chadwell participated in various drills and workouts designed to help develop his abilities as a tight end. As one of the fastest rising tight ends in the state, Chadwell's development is evident. With phenomenal size, great hands, great feet, receiving ability, and blocking ability, Chadwell's stock will continue to rise, and offers will continue to roll in.
He stated that he felt like he was in the right place, and fit in well from a talent perspective while attending the camp. He highlighted his relationship with Marrow, and how the experience gained from the camp will help develop his game. Without giving anything away on his future college decision, Chadwell also stated that there are a lot of good schools out there that could potentially see him as a good fit as he continues his high school career, and hasn't made up his mind just yet on where he wants to go.
"I felt like I belonged with the other guys there as far as skill and talent go," he said. "It meant a lot for me to get to go and compete with the other guys there. I learned a lot on how important your hip mobility is, and how it’s great to work on that multiple times throughout my day. I really enjoyed being able to show my skills as we did multiple 1-on-1 drills and footwork drills. Coach Marrow seemed to truly like me as a person, and even more as a player. He would get onto me more than others, and seemed to think I could be something special. I learned about how to break off the end of routes, and how important it is to push really hard as you run a route, in order to sell it to the defense." In regards to a potential landing spot for college, Chadwell said, "there are many schools out there, and there will hopefully be many more options and opportunities throughout my high-school career."
