The Knox Central Panthers are the WYMT Mountain Classic tournament champions. They defeated Betsy Layne 86-49 in the first game, Wolfe County 81-74 in the second game, and Harlan County 74-70 to claim the championship on Monday night.
Against Betsy Layne, the Panthers dominated from start to finish, owning the boards with three players in double-digit rebounding, and putting on an offensive clinic, with five players in double digit scoring. Three players tallied double-doubles.
JeVonte Turner led the Panthers against the Bobcats with a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds. He was followed by Isaac Mills, who also added a double-double, with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Gavin Chadwell was the third player to tally a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Sizemore added 10 points, Abe Brock added 10 points, Logan King added three points, and KT Turner added three points, as the Panthers took the first game emphatically, 86-49.
The following day, the Panthers set their sights on the Wolfe County Wolves. The two teams battled throughout the entire contest, with Knox Central securing an 81-74 victory, and a bid in the WYMT Mountain Classic Championship.
Against the Wolves, the Panthers were led in scoring and rebounding by Jevonte Turner, who, again, recorded a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 15 points, Andrew Sizemore with 14 points, Abe Brock with 13 points, Logan King with nine points, Blake Ledford with five points, Gavin Chadwell with five points, and Bryce Imel with three points.
After downing the Bobcats and the Wolves, the Panthers turned to the Harlan County Black Bears. The two teams have an extensive history, and their matchups are typically as good as advertised. Monday night's game was no exception to that, as the Panthers battled back from 14-points down to regain the lead late in the game, and hold on for a 74-70 victory, claiming the WYMT Mountain Classic championship.
JeVonte Turner led the Panthers with 28 points and 11 rebounds, including an emphatic two-hand dunk for the game's final bucket. He was followed closely by Isaac Mills, who also tallied his second double-double of the tournament, with 24 points and 13 rebounds. KT Turner chipped in seven points, followed by Gavin Chadwell, Abe Brock, and Andrew Sizemore, who added five points apiece.
JeVonte Turner was named the tournament MVP.
Following each game, Knox Central's Tony Patterson delivered a similar message -- perseverance.
"This team is tough," he said following the Harlan County game. "They never quit and refused to lose. I’m proud of our team. We’re getting better every game, and that’s a very positive sign at this point in the season. They took pride in defense in the championship game, and that’s what it takes to win. We’re going to keep working everyday to get better and better. I'm really proud of these guys."
Patterson was also very complimentary of the host school, Perry County Central, as well as the tournament sponsors.
"Very hard earned championship for us," he said. "We battled the entire tournament. It’s always good to go on the road and play in a physical environment and win. The WYMT Mountain Classic is the best tournament in the mountains, and we’ve been invited for a few years now. I’m flattered that they think of Knox Central when they make the selections. It’s an honor. We are also extremely thankful to Perry Central for hosting the tournament. It was a great venue."
"These kids are winners," he added. "We have changed the culture at Knox Central and it’s a blessing to be a part of it."
The Panthers are back in action against rival Corbin on Wednesday night at home.
