It was a tough season for the Lady Cats of Lynn Camp, finishing the season with a record of 4-26 on the season. However, all but one player will be returning for the upcoming season. In just about any sport, continuity and experience are paramount, and the Lady Cats will have both for the upcoming year.
Latoya Lee was Lynn Camp's lone senior, and one of only a handful of players to play in all 30 games during the season. The Lady Cats played 14 players last season that ranged from 7th grade to juniors.
Coach Rodney Clarke is cautious, but optimistic, about the upcoming season. "I would like to flip-flop our record," he said. "But, I can't make any promises to anyone that will happen. We are just going to work as hard as when can when we can, and work to get better."
"Unless something dramatically changes, we probably won't be doing summer ball," said Clarke. "I don't want to take any chances on playing against someone who may have come in contact with someone else that may have the virus. We are being as cautious and careful as we can be about the whole pandemic."
"It has set us back a little bit," he added. "Typically, we would be in the weight room already, so it's definitely set us back there. We would also be getting ready for summer ball right now, but with all of the limitations and cancellations, we are focusing on working individually right now."
Clarke hopes to see improvements for the upcoming season. "Last year, things didn't go the way we wanted them too," he said. "I expect to see some changes this season. I feel like we can get much better, much faster, and we just hope to make improvements and build off of last season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.