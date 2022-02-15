In a rematch of the 13th region championship game from last season, the Knox Central Panthers hosted the North Laurel Jaguars at Knox Central on Tuesday night for the 13th Region Media Network Classic. Billed as one of the most anticipated games of the regular season, the contest lived up to the hype throughout.
To start the game, both teams slowly, but steadily, built to mid-game form, with each team struggling to connect on baskets early in the game. North Laurel began to pull away in the late first period, eventually growing its lead to 12 points midway through the second quarter.
However, on the heels of a 10-2 run, the Panthers battled back to within six points by the halftime intermission, with the score sitting at 44-38 in favor of the visiting Jags.
With electricity in the air, the teams re-emerged from the locker rooms ready to pick up the action in the third quarter.The two teams traded interior jumpers before a flurry of three pointers from each team. Five consecutive made three-point shots between the two teams saw the score swell to the 50's, with the Jaguars holding a slim 59-56 advantage with just over three and a half minutes remaining.
Again, the teams traded threes, with North Laurel maintaining a 62-59 lead as time crept below three minutes in the third quarter. The quarter closed with the teams matching one another bucket-for-bucket offensively, leaving the score in favor of the Jaguars, 70-67, heading into the final frame.
North Laurel began the final quarter on a 4-1 run to extend its lead to 74-68. A bucket underneath the basket by JeVonte Turner ended the run, and drew the Panthers back to within four points, 74-70. Another basket from Turner drew Knox Central to its closest margin since the first quarter, 74-72. A third consecutive basket by Turner drew the Panthers even closer, as they trailed by only one point, 75-74, with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
A pair of free throws and an interior layup by North Laurel's Reed Sheppard extended the Jags lead back to five points, 79-74. On the other end of the floor, Knox Central's Dalton Pilarski came down with an offensive rebound following a missed shot, and connected on the finish, bringing the Panthers back to within a single possession, 79-76.
Following another made basket by the Jags, Knox Central's KT Turner ferociously attacked the rim, missing the shot, allowing older brother JeVonte to come in and clean up on the offensive glass, keeping the game within a single possession with three and a half minutes remaining, 81-78. Neither team could gain any ground or separate from the other. With under one minute remaining, the game sat with the same margin, three points, at 89-86 in favor of the Jags. With an opportunity to ice the game from the charity stripe, Caden Harris connected on 1-of-2 free throws to extend the Jaguar lead to two possessions, 90-86, which would be the game's final score.
Arguably the two best players in the region, JeVonte Turner and Reed Sheppard, each led their respective teams with 36 points each in the thrilling contest.
For the Panthers, Turner was followed in scoring by Isaac Mills with 14 points, KT Turner with 12 points, Abe Brock with 11 points, Dalton Pilarski with nine points, and Blake Ledford with six points to round out scoring for Knox Central.
Following Sheppard in scoring was Ryan Davidson with 25 points, Brody Brock with 10 points, Chase Dotson with six points, Clay Sizemore with six points, and Caden Harris with five points.
