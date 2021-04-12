With five runs in seventh inning for Middlesboro, the Lady Jackets overtook the Lady Wildcats and never looked back. In their first ever All "A" Classic tournament championship game, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats fell to Middlesboro 10-5, and finished as runners-up in the tournament.
Lynn Camp came from behind a 5-2 deficit and tied the game at five runs each before the Lady Jackets scored five runs in the top of the seventh, allowing them to secure a 10-5 victory, and an All "A" Classic championship.
Middlesboro connected on 12 hits against Lynn Camp pitcher Madyson Roberts. Roberts allowed five earned runs while striking out 12 batters.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix praised her team's effort, while highlighting that there is still a lot of softball to be played this season.
"The girls played really hard, and didn’t stop fighting until the last out," she said, "We scored early, but weren't able to hold on to the lead. We had some really good hits, but they were spread out and didn’t produce a lot of runs. Baileigh Bargo and Charity Steele pinched hit for us late in the game and did a great job of both getting hits."
"Things could’ve went better defensively," she added. "My shortstop didn’t play, due to an injury, so I had four girls playing out of their normal positions, and that caused us to make some errors late in the game. Overall, I’m really proud of these girls for how hard they fought during this game, and the entire tournament. They made me proud, even if we didn’t capture the title. There is a lot of season left and I know we will have a successful one."
Halle Mills crossed the plate twice. Julie Shepherd added with two hits and two RBI. Gabby Carollo finished with two hits and two runs. Jorja Cranes added two RBI and one run scored. Alissa Crumpler, Olivia Dozier, and Abby Miller each finished with a hit apiece.
