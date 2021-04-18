Teams from around Knox County took to Baxter, KY on April 16th for the Coal Miner's Memorial Invitational track meet in Harlan County. All three Knox County teams were represented in the meet.
GIRLS 100 METER DASH FINALS
Emily Grubb (Knox Central) -14.55 (7th Place)
Ivy Partin (Knox Central) - 15.48 (17th Place)
Alyssa Mounce (Lynn Camp) - 15.88 (18th Place)
GIRLS 200 METER DASH FINALS
Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp) - 29.30 (4th Place)
Amya Bledsoe (Knox Central) - 33.83 (17th Place)
Alyssa Mounce (Lynn Camp) - 1:14.65 (18th Place)
Sidney Hurst (Knox Central) - 34.59 (19th Place)
GIRLS 400 METER DASH FINALS
Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp) - 1:06.47 (5th Place)
Jaylynn Fain (Knox Central) - 1:10.69 (10th Place)
Alyssa Mounce (Lynn Camp) - 1:14.65 (15th Place)
Sidney Hurst (Knox Central) - 1:17.63 (17th Place)
GIRLS 800 METER RUN FINALS
Isabella Frost (Knox Central) - 2:55.04 (6th Place)
Chloe Helton (Lynn Camp) - 3:44.33 (21st Place)
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN FINALS
Chloe Helton (Lynn Camp) - 8:12.88 (19th Place)
Arabella Pennington (Lynn Camp) - 8:15.09 (20th Place)
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES FINALS
Layla Brock (Knox Central) - 22.55 (7th Place)
Suzannah Huff (Knox Central) - 22.73 (9th Place)
GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS
Alyssa Mounce (Lynn Camp) - 11-4.5 (14th Place)
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS
Knox Central (team) - 1:00.19 (7th Place)
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS
Knox Central (team) - 2:14.10 (8th Place)
GIRLS HIGH JUMP FINALS
Isabella Frost (Knox Central) - 4-2 (2nd Place)
GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS
Ivy Partin (Knox Central) - 12-8.5 (10th Place)
Suzannah Huff (Knox Central) - 12-4 (12th Place)
GIRLS DISCUS FINALS
Summer Edmonson (Knox Central) - 55-3.5 (14th Place)
Cadance Spencer (Knox Central) - 55-2 (15th Place)
GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS
Kristina Carew (Knox Central) - 26-1.5 (6th Place)
Haylee Gambrel (Knox Central) - 21-7.5 (16th Place)
BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS
Brenton Willoughby (Knox Central) - 12.17 (7th Place)
Tim Jones (Knox Central) - 12.38 (12th Place)
Mike Smith (Barbourville) - 12.68 (17th Place)
BOYS 200 METER DASH FINALS
Tim Jones ( Knox Central) - 24.70 (9th Place)
BOYS 400 METER DASH FINALS
Devin Hoskins (Knox Central) - 1:00.17 (12th Place)
BOYS 800 METER RUN FINALS
Logan Brock (Lynn Camp) - 2:29.93 (9th Place)
Caleb Helton (Lynn Camp) 2:33.12 (11th Place)
Chandler Mills (Knox Central) - 2:35.32 (14th Place)
Tucker Brown (Knox Central) - 2:38.17 (15th Place)
BOYS 1600 METER RUN FINALS
Ian Middleton (Knox Central) - 5:26.45 (11th Place)
Logan Brock (Lynn Camp) - 5:27.29 (12th Place)
Caleb Helton (Lynn Camp) - 5:39.38 (15th Place)
Tucker Brown (Knox Central) - 5:40.69 (16th Place)
Chandler Mills (Knox Central) - 5:42.30 (17th Place)
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES FINALS
Tanner Mills (Knox Central) - 21.02 (4th Place)
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS
Knox Central (team) - 48.89 (5th Place)
BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS
Knox Central (team) - 1:39.88 (3rd Place)
BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS
Devon Butcher (Knox Central) - 5-6 (2nd Place)
Steven Reed (Knox Central) - 5-0 (T8th Place)
Mike Smith (Barbourville) - 5-0 (T8th Place)
BOYS LONG JUMP FINALS
Benton Willoughby (Knox Central) - 17-6 (5th Place)
Steven Reed (Knox Central) - 17-5.25 (6th Place)
BOYS DISCUS FINALS
Steve Partin (Knox Central) - 88-2.5 (11th Place)
Travis Hensley (Knox Central) - 60-3.25 (20th Place)
BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS
Hunter Messer (Knox Central) - 30-8 (14th Place)
Travis Hensley (Knox Central) - 29-0 (18th Place)
