Teams from around Knox County took to Baxter, KY on April 16th for the Coal Miner's Memorial Invitational track meet in Harlan County. All three Knox County teams were represented in the meet. 

GIRLS 100 METER DASH FINALS

Emily Grubb (Knox Central) -14.55 (7th Place)

Ivy Partin (Knox Central) - 15.48 (17th Place)

Alyssa Mounce (Lynn Camp) - 15.88 (18th Place)

GIRLS 200 METER DASH FINALS

Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp) - 29.30 (4th Place)

Amya Bledsoe (Knox Central) -  33.83 (17th Place)

Alyssa Mounce (Lynn Camp) - 1:14.65 (18th Place)

Sidney Hurst (Knox Central) - 34.59 (19th Place)

GIRLS 400 METER DASH FINALS

Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp) - 1:06.47 (5th Place)

Jaylynn Fain (Knox Central) - 1:10.69 (10th Place)

Alyssa Mounce (Lynn Camp) - 1:14.65 (15th Place)

Sidney Hurst (Knox Central) - 1:17.63 (17th Place)

GIRLS 800 METER RUN FINALS

Isabella Frost (Knox Central) - 2:55.04 (6th Place)

Chloe Helton (Lynn Camp) - 3:44.33 (21st Place)

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN FINALS

Chloe Helton (Lynn Camp) - 8:12.88 (19th Place)

Arabella Pennington (Lynn Camp) - 8:15.09 (20th Place)

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES FINALS

Layla Brock (Knox Central) - 22.55 (7th Place)

Suzannah Huff (Knox Central) - 22.73 (9th Place)

GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS

Alyssa Mounce (Lynn Camp) - 11-4.5 (14th Place)

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS

Knox Central (team) - 1:00.19 (7th Place)

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS

Knox Central (team) - 2:14.10 (8th Place)

GIRLS HIGH JUMP FINALS

Isabella Frost (Knox Central) - 4-2 (2nd Place)

GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS

Ivy Partin (Knox Central) - 12-8.5 (10th Place)

Suzannah Huff (Knox Central) - 12-4 (12th Place)

GIRLS DISCUS FINALS

Summer Edmonson (Knox Central) - 55-3.5 (14th Place)

Cadance Spencer (Knox Central) - 55-2 (15th Place)

GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS

Kristina Carew (Knox Central) - 26-1.5 (6th Place)

Haylee Gambrel (Knox Central) - 21-7.5 (16th Place)

BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS

Brenton Willoughby (Knox Central) - 12.17 (7th Place)

Tim Jones (Knox Central) - 12.38 (12th Place)

Mike Smith (Barbourville) - 12.68 (17th Place)

BOYS 200 METER DASH FINALS

Tim Jones ( Knox Central) - 24.70 (9th Place)

BOYS 400 METER DASH FINALS

Devin Hoskins (Knox Central) - 1:00.17 (12th Place)

BOYS 800 METER RUN FINALS

Logan Brock (Lynn Camp) - 2:29.93 (9th Place)

Caleb Helton (Lynn Camp) 2:33.12 (11th Place)

Chandler Mills (Knox Central) - 2:35.32 (14th Place)

Tucker Brown (Knox Central) - 2:38.17 (15th Place)

BOYS 1600 METER RUN FINALS

Ian Middleton (Knox Central) - 5:26.45 (11th Place)

Logan Brock (Lynn Camp) - 5:27.29 (12th Place)

Caleb Helton (Lynn Camp) - 5:39.38 (15th Place)

Tucker Brown (Knox Central) - 5:40.69 (16th Place)

Chandler Mills (Knox Central) - 5:42.30 (17th Place)

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES FINALS

Tanner Mills (Knox Central) - 21.02 (4th Place)

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS

Knox Central (team) - 48.89 (5th Place)

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS

Knox Central (team) - 1:39.88 (3rd Place)

BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS

Devon Butcher (Knox Central) - 5-6 (2nd Place)

Steven Reed (Knox Central) - 5-0 (T8th Place)

Mike Smith (Barbourville) - 5-0 (T8th Place)

BOYS LONG JUMP FINALS

Benton Willoughby (Knox Central) - 17-6 (5th Place)

Steven Reed (Knox Central) - 17-5.25 (6th Place)

BOYS DISCUS FINALS

Steve Partin (Knox Central) - 88-2.5 (11th Place)

Travis Hensley (Knox Central) - 60-3.25 (20th Place)

BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS

Hunter Messer (Knox Central) - 30-8 (14th Place)

Travis Hensley (Knox Central) - 29-0 (18th Place)

