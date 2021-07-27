At 8:00 on Tuesday morning, Barbourville head coach Cody Messer was informed that he would no longer be retained by the school.
Barbourville Superintendent Dennis Messer addressed the issue in a statement saying, "Under the advisement of my board attorney, the issue is a confidential personnel issue, and we decided to go in a different direction."
Under Messer's leadership, the Tigers made the regional tournament three straight seasons. The Tigers also advanced to their district championship game for three straight years, falling to the eventual 13th region champion Knox Central Panthers in each of those three games. Messer amassed a total record of 46-40 at the helm with the Tigers.
In a post on Facebook, Messer said, "I’m devastated to announce that I will no longer be contracted to coach the Barbourville boys basketball team.. I had such big plans for my boys and my program this year, but I was told the school will be going in a different direction with the reason being our "performance" with me at the helm. From watching and playing the game my entire life, I have found politics to take a front seat a lot of the time. When I took this position I sat in my kitchen and told those who hired me I would take no part in it. I may not be perfect but I will stand by the fact that I have lived this, and stood my ground on that principle. It is without a doubt I believe this to be the ultimate reason my coaching career at Barbourville has ended."
"If you look back at the program since before I took over, Barbourville had not been to a district championship game or, a 13th regional tournament game in four years. Since then, my team has led us to 3 straight district championship games, 3 straight 13th region games, and a 13th Region All-A Championship Game. Each and every year we have climbed higher than our pre-season ranking while only being beaten in our district by one team- which were your eventual 13th Region Champions. I contribute much of this success to the way I built my schedule, dodging no schools despite their size or caring about my personal record as a coach. In my mind, I would rather play great competition than to pick up a few wins against those who could not help us grow."
"At the end of last year, our athletic program students were asked to take a survey about their coaches for the first time in our school's history. My survey numbers came back with a 99% positivity rate. Those results from my boys were some of the best among all of the programs."
"In the end, I'm proud of my boys. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and built over the last three years. I'm heartbroken to see something I gave so much time, energy, and loyalty to, to be taken away for such unclear reasons. I will use this opportunity as a last coachable moment; life isn't fair sometimes, but God will see us through. Thank you to those who have always been loyal to me and our program, that truly means everything. I love you guys and I love my boys, always."
A few of Messer's players spoke very highly of their coach, stating that they are "distraught" to hear about Messer being released by the school.
Recent graduate and former player Dylan Moore recounted how Messer always pushed the team.
"Cody has always been a great coach, mentor, and friend. He pushed us to do everything he knew we could and more. That’s why we were successful the years I played for him. If I ever needed him, whether it be in school or outside of school, all I had to do was message Cody. It didn’t stop on the court either, he held us accountable for our grades in the classroom, and our actions outside of school."
Players Jacob Lundy and Ethan Smith echoed each other in praising Messer.
"I'm just really hurt," said Lundy. "Cody is a great guy, not only as a coach, but as a person. He cares about us as people. I know beyond a doubt that he changed my life forever, for the better. I know that I'll still be able to text or call him, and he will still be there for me. I'm going to miss him very much, but know that he's going to be around."
"I don't even know what to think," said Smith. "I am angry and sad. Cody is a great guy, and I can't believe he's not going to be coaching here anymore. He has always cared about us as people beyond basketball. He will always text and call us and check in on us every day."
Rising seniors Jordan Collins and Maison Prater each praised Messer. Prater is a recent transfer from Lynn Camp, and would have played under Messer for one season if cleared to play by the KHSAA.
"I have played against teams that coach Messer has coached," said Prater. "Those guys always competed hard and gave everything they had. When I decided to leave Lynn Camp, it was a no-brainer on where I wanted to go, and who I wanted to play for. I got to play for coach Messer over the summer, and he pushed me to be all I could be, and then some."
"He has been loyal throughout his time here with each and every player," said Collins. "He makes us better, and would do anything for any of us. I know for a fact he will still do anything for us, and will continue to for the rest of our lives because that’s who he is."
