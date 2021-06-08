Just a few short weeks ago, I was writing a story about Dylan Moore signing to play college basketball with Lindsey Wilson College. This week, I'm writing a much different story.
Shortly after penning his letter of intent to play basketball with the Blue Raiders, Dylan was diagnosed with cancer. Wasting no time, the Barbourville community came together to show their support, holding a prayer assembly at Barbourville high school on Tuesday.
Various pastors spoke words of prayer for Dylan and his family. Following the successive prayers, the assembly sang "Amazing Grace" led by Kimberly Smith.
A few of Dylan's classmates spoke to me following the assembly, and spoke very highly of him.
"Dylan is a leader," said friend and teammate Jordan Collins. "Just like coach Messer is always saying, Dylan is always the first here and the last one to leave. He's always there for everyone, and I feel like this is our time to give back to him."
"He's always here," said friend and teammate Dustin "Barney" Liford. "He's always pushing everyone around him to be better. He's always there for everyone. If you ever need someone to talk to, you can go to him. He's the same on and off the court. He's easy to talk to. He's just a great person all around."
"Dylan is always there for everyone," said friend and teammate Travis Scott. "He's a leader, and is always striving to make everyone around him better. He's a good friend, and he is always there. He's an extremely humble and likable person."
With four years of coaching Dylan, Barbourville coach Cody Messer has grown close to him, calling him "family."
"Four years ago was my first year here as an assistant coach," he said. "So, I've got to coach him all four years. My first year as the head coach, his mom and dad said to me, 'take care of our boy', and we did that, but Dylan did that himself. He is very strong. Not only is he physically strong, he is mentally and emotionally strong."
"Most people have something bad to say about somebody, no matter who it is -- but not Dylan," he added. "No one that I have ever met has ever had a bad word to say about him, not even players that have battled with him on the court. You look around here and see some of those very guys, and that in and of itself speaks volumes to who Dylan is as a person. I don't think I've ever had a player that was as determined and dedicated as Dylan. I use him as example often." "
I get here 30 minutes early every day, and he's always here right after me," he said. "We've spent a lot of time together. If you've ever coached or had kids in sports, you know that during the season, you spend more time with them than you do with your family at home. They become your family, and that's what Dylan is to us all; family."
"I've seen people from three counties over here tonight," he said. "To see the turnout is amazing. We've got true believers here, and this is for Dylan. We are praying so hard for him. This is just another mountain that he is going to topple over. The Lord is going to take care of him, and we believe that. It's amazing to see this community band together to show support for him like it has."
