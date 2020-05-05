COVID-19 Emergency Guidelines for End-of-School Procedures April 30, 2020

As the 2019-2020 school year ends, students will need to return to campus to pack up personal belongings left behind and return school materials such as computers, textbooks and sports equipment. As there have been many questions about how best to accomplish this amid the COVID-19 state of emergency in Kentucky, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is issuing the following guidelines to help schools do so safely for students and staff. While keeping the following guidelines in mind, each school will need to come up with its own individual plan, given the number of students and layout of school buildings. Prior to finalizing and announcing your plan, it is recommended you consult with your local public health officials to ensure you are properly preparing building facilities and have not missed any important considerations given cases in the community. In addition, be sure to check the daily actions and orders issued by Gov. Andy Beshear and keep in mind that starting May 11, 2020, every Kentuckian should be wearing a mask when out in public.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) document “Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities with Local COVID-19 Transmission” provides more specific guidance.
As mentioned during our April 28 Superintendents Webcast, KDE’s end-of-school guidelines are as follows: Create a schedule
KDE recommends schools develop a calendar-based schedule that will limit the number of people in any one area at a time based on state and local public health guidelines. The schedule should designate a time and spacing in order to manage necessary social distancing throughout the building. All students and caregivers planning to come to campus to collect belongings and return school materials should be advised to schedule an appointment or arrive at a day and time designated by the school. While there, a check-out process will be required for returning school-issued materials (see “Check-out process” below). The schedule and plan should be made available online and through other local communication methods. Students and caregivers arriving without a confirmed appointment or outside the schedule may be denied access or be subject to extended wait times to enter in order to maintain appropriate social distancing requirements.
Limits on who can accompany students Schools should limit to one person the number of people who may accompany a student as a helper. Anyone at higher risk for COVID-19 complications, such as those over 60 or with a chronic medical condition such as heart or lung disease, should be advised to stay home. Masks and temperature tests
Public health officials recommend that masks be worn. Cloth masks will suffice in this situation, according to the Kentucky Department for Health. By May 11, 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear has stated masks should be worn by all Kentuckians in public spaces.
Schools should take the temperature of staff before they begin work with students and attendees. If someone has a temperature of more than 100 degrees, they are considered to have a fever and should return home.
Temperatures of students and attendees also can be taken before entering, but this could be a time-consuming procedure that is not possible for all schools due to the number of students.
No one should come to a school campus if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever or cough.
Comply with social distancing
All school plans should comply with the social distancing requirements issued by public health officials. Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order (Executive Order 2020-215, directives of March 19, 2020) prohibited mass gatherings and requires any gathering, to the extent possible, to comply with guidance from the CDC. This includes: • Maintaining a distance of 6 feet between persons; encouraging good hygiene measures, including regular and thorough handwashing, and providing adequate hygiene materials, including hand sanitizing options; • Encouraging people who are sick to remain home or leave the premises; and • Regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Note that the 6-foot separation should be maintained at all times, including while waiting in line at entrances and in elevators and stairwells. This includes maintaining a 6-foot separation between staff.
In addition, staff, students and caregivers should: • Wear a mask or face covering at all times. Cloth masks should be sufficient in this setting, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. • Refrain from physical contact, including handshakes and hugs. Schools should advise all parties to greet one another without physical contact, such as a smile, saying hello or a wave. Scheduling students from the same classroom or with lockers in the same hallways should be avoided, and students, caregivers and staff should be discouraged from gathering or socializing anywhere. This includes points of entry and egress, and in classrooms, hallways or other locations such as gyms or lunchrooms. Consider having an “entrance door” and an “exit door.” Cleansing and disinfection
Before, during and after the arrival of students and caregivers, school staff should use environmental surface cleaning measures to disinfect the building thoroughly. This includes frequently touched surfaces such as tables and doorknobs. Use regular household cleaning spray or wipes as recommended by the CDC. Staff, students and caregivers should frequently wash hands. Consider whether you will provide hand sanitizer. If you do, encourage all to use it. Also consider which restrooms will be available during the timeframe. School staff need to make sure there is enough toilet paper, soap and paper towels and that restrooms are checked regularly to ensure staff and visitors to the school have ample supplies to clean and wash hands while on school property. Check-out process
Once students have removed their belongings from their classroom/locker, they must complete a check-out process at a designated area for books, non-traditional instruction packets/materials and/or technology. Staff should spread out in the building for check out. Schools will need to determine if they want separate stations for different materials or have a designated place for specific groups of students. Signage should be posted or announcements made to direct students and guardians to check-out stations. Check-out plans should ensure compliance with social distancing. The 6-foot distance can be marked in a physical manner or on the ground, like methods used by grocery stores.
Once materials are returned, they should be stored per state and local public health guidelines prior to redistributing them to teachers or being moved to designated summer storage locations. Parking
Appropriate gates and parking lots should be open during the scheduled times, but school personnel may need to direct traffic and ensure there is no congestion in the parking lot or people congregating. Trash
Trash cans, bins or dumpsters should be available as students and caregivers clean out classroom belongings and lockers, and at check-out areas. After the scheduled days end, all items left behind should be disposed of by school staff. Other key considerations while developing your plan
As you develop your plan, ensure it answers the following questions:
Logistics • Where will students enter and exit? • If the district is distributing breakfast and lunch, could a depository be set up for students to turn in textbooks during that time? Duration • What dates will the end-of-school activity take place and during what hours? Given the number of students and spacing considerations, how long will this need to last? Staffing • How many staff will need to be present to guide students and caregivers and monitor safety procedures to ensure they are followed? • What level of personal protective equipment (PPE) will you require for staff? Cloth masks are appropriate in this setting. Does everyone have one? If not, will you provide them? • What are the specific roles for each staff member assisting with the process? • Where will staff be located, inside and outside the building? • Who will control traffic? Social distancing • How long will students be allowed in the building to retrieve and return items?
• How will you limit the number of people coming in with students (i.e. one parent or guardian)? • This will be a sentimental moment for many students and staff. How will you keep students, caregivers and staff from congregating? • How will you avoid small children playing in areas such as classrooms and the gym, or on playground equipment? Accommodating disabilities • How will students or caregivers with disabilities be accommodated? No shows • What will you do for those who do not come to pick up or return items? Communication • How will this end-of-school plan and procedures and scheduling be communicated to students, parents and staff? • What are ways to ensure transparency?
If you have questions about this KDE Guidance Document, you can call 502-892-6968 or send us email.
