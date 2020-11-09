Heading into the 2020 season, there was a ton of uncertainty as to whether or not there would be a football season this year in the state of Kentucky. The KHSAA ruled, and agreed to move forward with a shorter season, and weren’t hindered by government interference. The regular season drew to a close this past week, and for the most part, things went pretty smoothly throughout the state. However, there were a few teams that were hit much harder than others.
That was the case for the Lynn Camp Wildcats. After playing their first four games, they faced their first COVID-19 cancellation of the season in week five. On October 16, the Wildcats traveled to Harlan to play in what would, unknowingly, be their last game of the regular season. Just like that -- Lynn Camp’s regular season came to an end at the hands of the virus, as their final three games were canceled. The top four seeds in each district are eligible for the post-season football playoffs. If a school decides to withdraw a seeded team, the vacancy can be filled by a non-seeded team. This would mean that Lynn Camp would play Williamsburg in the first round of the playoffs, barring cancellation.
No one is more affected by this than Wildcat seniors: Rodney Alcorn, Timothy Baker, Jayden Belvins, Dakota Bunch, Seth Fox, Spencer Gilbert, Josh Jewell, Luke Ledington, Kenyon Oden, Braden Petrey, and Austin Roundtree.
Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris has taken a lot of criticism for the cancellation of the games, something that is beyond his control. He highlighted the heavy toll that the pandemic has extracted on his team.
“There were 50-something plus games cancelled this last weekend,” he said. “But it seems like our team is the only team getting criticism for it. Our team, our school, and our community has been impacted tremendously by COVID. We are a pretty typical, small 1A school. In a good year, our football team averages about 33 kids. COVID took about five of those kids out because of parent concerns, and that left us with 28, then we lost two guys to season ending injuries; that left us with 26.”
“We had three guys that had family issues, and they had to stop playing; that left us with 23 kids. The past two weeks, we have had four kids quarantined, and two that have injuries and were unable to play. That left us with 17 guys. It’s pretty hard to go play just about any football team for four quarters with 17 players. If you have a few injuries during the game, then you have to forfeit that game. We are hoping that we get healthy this week, and our guys get out of quarantine. We also hope that no other players or coaches get quarantined, so that we can go play Williamsburg next week in the first round of playoffs.”
“Our situation has been unfortunate. It hasn’t been easy, but we are doing the best we can. So people can blame me, say we are scared, or whatever they want, but at the end of the day our Athletic Director, Administration, Superintendent, and especially myself will do what’s best as a whole for our team, even if it doesn’t go along with other people’s way of thinking. At the end of the day, our kids’ safety is our first priority. All this is unfortunate, but that’s the world we are living in right now. I have seen a lot of teams cancel over COVID, but I seem to be the only coach getting criticized for it. All I can say is: I hope this is all over soon, for our kids sake, and our sake.”
The first week of the KHSAA football playoffs have already been postponed as of press time.
