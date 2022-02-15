The Knox Central Panthers men’s basketball team and the Barbourville Tigers men’s basketball team met at Knox Central on Friday night for a cross-town showdown, with the victor taking the top seed in the upcoming 51st district tournament. With the tournament being held at Knox Central this season, the Panthers and Tigers matchup on Friday night had a district tournament feel to it.
The game started with intensity, as each team came out swinging. However, with the game tied at four, Knox Central took a 6-4 lead, which would prove to be a permanent lead. Out-scoring the Tigers 17-10 in the first quarter, the Panthers added 14 points in the second period, while limiting Barbourville to just eight points, to take a 31-18 lead into the halftime intermission.
The Tigers played a highly-competitive brand of basketball in the third quarter, scoring 14 points. However, the Panthers continued to roll, scoring 19 of their own, taking a substantial 50-32 lead into the final frame. Although Barbourville managed to maintain pace with Knox Central in the fourth quarter, the damage had been done, and the Panthers cruised to a 74-53 victory, clinching the top-seed in the upcoming district tournament.
Both teams had three players score in double figures during the game.
Knox Central was led in scoring by Isaac Mills with 24 points. He was followed by JeVonte Turner with 23 points. Turner also added 10 rebounds, for yet another double-double on the season. Abe Brock added 18 points, shooting a blistering 5-of-7 from long range. KT Turner battled his way to seven points, with Blake Ledford adding two points to round out scoring.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Ty Clarke and Matthew Warren with 14 points each. They were followed by Jordan Collins with 13 points. Collins also led the Tigers in rebounding with seven rebounds. Travis Scott added six points, Ethan Smith chipped in four points, and Bryce Messer added two points to round out scoring.
With the victory, the Panthers improved to 22-6 on the season, with an undefeated 3-0 mark in district play. With the loss, the Tigers moved to 16-7 on the season. Both teams look to close out the regular season this week as Barbourville wraps up with Oneida Baptist Institute on Valentine’s Day, followed by a road matchup against the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on Feb. 18.
Knox Central will take on North Laurel in a rematch of last season’s 13th region championship game on Tuesday night in the 13th Region Media Network Classic, followed by a road matchup with Bryan Station on Feb. 17 to wrap up the regular season.
